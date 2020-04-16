Littleton Food Co-Op’s designated Partner of the Month was busy as a bee – sewing face masks instead of making honey.
“The Food Co-Op [is] happy to give this check to our Partner of the Month for March - the North Country Beekeepers Association,” said co-op Community Outreach Coordinator Becky Colpitts. “Their goal is to bring bee education to the public. They will be using the money to continue teaching students of all ages about the importance of honey bees and our native pollinators in the health of the north country. This season may be trying in regards to public outreach, these funds will go a long way to help them devise a way to reach people of all ages and educate on the importance that pollinators have in our food system and how bees touch the many aspects of our lives.”
The CDC recommends the wearing of a face covering to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. “Janice Mercieri heard of this, and she put out a call to the North Country Beekeepers for sewers of masks,” Colpitts said. “Susan Smith, a beekeeping student and avid sewer, stepped up to the task. Thanks to Janice and Susan the Co-op is masked for the task at hand! Thank you for helping us keep safe!”
