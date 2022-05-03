‘Beer’ Drone Crashes In Trailer Park

A local man has been charged with criminal threatening and reckless endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at two people following the crash of a beer-hauling drone at the Mt. Pleasant Mobile Home Park in St. Johnsbury.
Lonnie Lynn Abbott, 47, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Vermont State Police say they were dispatched to 37 Avenue C at 4:37 p.m. on May 1 and spoke to the alleged victims in the case, John Matthews, 52, and his son Kyle Matthews, 29.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I asked John what happened,” wrote VSP Tpr. Tyler Davidson in his report. “He advised he was flying his drone, tied fishing line under it and attached a beer to see if the drone could fly. John stated he was flying the beer to his buddy down the road and on the way back the fishing line got tangled in the propeller and crashed on the neighbor’s property. John advised he walked over to get it when Abbott came around the trailer and confronted them about violating his civil rights.”
John Matthews told police that he and Abbott were engaged in an argument when Abbott pulled a handgun out of his rear waistband and pointed it at him and his son.
“John advised he and Kyle ran back to their house and he told Kyle to call the police,” wrote Tpr. Davidson.
Police then talked to Abbott and examined the weapon he was carrying during the alleged incident - which the alleged victims believed was either a 9 millimeter or .22 caliber handgun.
But it actually turned out to be a CO2-powered BB gun.
“I observed the C02 handgun which is all black and looks like an actual handgun and could be perceived as an actual handgun,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “This C02 pistol uses a powerlet which is a disposable cylinder filled with C02 which projects a .177 caliber at 600 to 800 feet per second which could inflict serious bodily injury or death.”
According to court documents, Abbott told police he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and “psychosis” and that he was very upset about the drone.
“Abbott stated the drone flying overhead was stressing him out and he grabbed his C02 pistol and was trying to shoot it down,” wrote Tpr. Davidson. “Abbott advised the drone went down on the other side of the trailer, so he got up out of his chair and walked around the trailer to see who would come for the drone. Abbott advised John and Kyle came to retrieve the drone and he told them to stop flying it over his head…”
Police say Abbott admitted to pointing the gun at John and Kyle Matthews but said it was an act of self-defense.
“Abbott advised he felt threatened when John and Kyle came towards him, so he pulled his C02 pistol out and pointed it at them and told them to stop,” wrote Tpr. Davidson.
Abbott faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine if convicted on the misdemeanor charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.