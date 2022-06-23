Beer-Stadt Fest To Be Held at St. J Athenaeum in July

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum is hosting a Northeast Kingdom Beerfest on Friday, July 8th from 5-8 p.m. in the Athenaeum’s backyard.
“Beer-Stadt Fest,” as its called, is named after Albert Bierstadt, the painter of the Athenaeum’s “The Domes of the Yosemite.”
There will be six local breweries providing craft beers to sample, including Dirt Church Brewing Co., Hill Farmstead Brewery, Kingdom Brewing, Red Barn Brewing, Saint J Brewery, and Whirligig Brewing.
Each brewery is expected to bring at least two different selections, so Beerfest-goers will have 12 or so brews to choose from.
Also, Rocky’s NY Style Hot Dogs cart, which often sets up in Lyndonville and surrounding areas, will be serving food available for purchase.
“We came up with this idea because we have to have a fundraiser and we wanted it to be outside as we continue to transition post-Covid,” Director Bob Joly said. “So we thought, ‘well what’s fun?’ There never seems to be enough beer to be had, so that was kind of it; an outdoor beerfest that focuses on Kingdom breweries.”
It will be a ‘stand-up’ social gathering, but there will be games for children, including cornhole, as well as limited seating.
“Since it’s only three hours, it’s not super long,” Joly said. “So the idea is that people can come, enjoy themselves, try the beers, socialize, and then they could still go out to dinner or whatever else they may have had planned.”
This is the first year of the event, but Joly says if it is a success, it will be something they look to continue in years to come.
Admittance to the event is $50, with all proceeds going to benefit the Athenaeum. Joly says the proceeds will mainly go to general operations of the Athenaeum.
“The fundraising we do goes towards just keeping the doors open on all these institutions. It will go towards everything that we have going on here, equally divided amongst all the general operation expenses,” he said.
There are 200 spots available, and Joly estimates about half have already sold. Anyone that is interested can purchase tickets on the Athenaeum’s website or contact Scott Davis at sdavis@stjathenaeum.org or 802-745-1393.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.