Behavioral Support More Critical Than Ever At NCSU Schools

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Matt Farney, now a social worker at Troy Elementary, has worked for years in behavioral support teams at the school. He met here with a student in 2016 when he was recognized for his work at the school. (File Photo)
NEWPORT CITY — Behavioral specialists are providing increasingly crucial services at schools across the North Country Supervisory Union.
The specialists, working with others, are on the front lines in response to students suffering in part because of what the opioid crisis has done to area families, Superintendent John Castle said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.