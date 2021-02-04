They’re neighbors helping neighbors.
Latching on to an idea from Littleton, a group of volunteers in Bethlehem is seeking to expand their town’s food pantry, currently in the town hall and only open a few hours a week, for better convenience.
“This would really make the food pantry more accessible to everyone,” said Selectman Chris Jensen.
On Monday, the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the plan, which calls for installing a tiny shed on town property near the community pool parking lot that would be stocked with food items and personal necessities and be open 24/7.
“There’s a really successful free pantry in Littleton and so a couple of us were interested in doing it with the current food pantry in town and making it more accessible for people, because right now the food pantry is overflowing with food and is only open a couple of hours a week or by appointment, and that could be the single limiting factor for people trying to get in and get what they need,” said Bethlehem resident Erin Talcott.
In 2019, the First Congregational Church in Littleton established the Little Free Pantry, a small shed with 24/7 access, at its Main Street entrance.
Demand there has been steady.
In 2020, the town of Bethlehem put out the word that its food pantry in the town hall was stocked full and no donations of food or even money were needed.
“I don’t know if that’s always going to be the case, but right now that is the case,” said April Hibberd, selectmen’s candidate and former Bethlehem town administrative assistant, who ran the food pantry at Bethlehem Town Hall.
But Hibberd and other volunteers in Bethlehem believe that demand in their community is still out there, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and a more accessible and convenient shed would more successfully meet that demand.
“We have a lot of food that at this point we’re not giving out because we don’t have the traffic,” said Hibberd. “That’s been a concern since the pandemic started. I don’t know if it’s because people are afraid to come in. I don’t know what the reason is, but I do know the need is there. Hopefully, having this little pantry could help with that.”
Hibberd said she reached out to Jensen because she felt it would be good to have the town involved.
She also called the New Hampshire Food Bank and the U.S. Department of Agriculture because the pantry in town hall obtains a lot of its food from them.
“Basically, it would be a shed … that would have food and other supplies that people can help themselves to at any time, 24 hours a day,” said Hibberd. “The community members who came up with this idea would be heavily involved as volunteers, but it would be run through the town. The town would be in charge of it …”
The volunteers were looking for somewhere to put the shed and make it easy to bring the food out from the pantry and easy for residents to access it, and the ideal location would be at the end of the pool parking lot near the fence, she said.
“People can pull into that parking lot to access it and we would have the ability to go down that paved pathway to fill it,” she said. “The parking lot is pretty well lit.”
The USDA would have a clipboard with a form for people to fill out asking them how many people in their household are over 60 and under 18.
“It would be anonymous, but they have to put how many people are in the household,” said Hibberd. “We do that statistical information for them. That’s all that’s required from them.”
Selectman Linda Moore called it an honor system.
“The other piece we are going to do, too, is a lot of the personal care items, like shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, all that kind of stuff,” said Hibberd.
Those non-food items can also help area homeless people, a population that saw a big increase in the last year, she said.
The volunteers would either build the shed or, if an existing shed is available, set it up.
“Either way, there will be no cost to the town,” said Hibberd.
Littleton is not the first town to have a tiny pantry, and there are many such pantries across the state, she said, calling Littleton’s pantry a success.
“The group of volunteers would work with April to make sure everything is fully organized, fully stocked and supplied,” Talcott said of the Bethlehem plan. “The hope is that community members are really able to get what they need, especially during COVID and how difficult a time it is for everyone right now.”
There is a Good Samaritan law at the federal level that protects the town from liability in operating the small pantry, said resident and selectman’s candidate Veronica Morris.
Hibberd said she will look into COVID-safe sanitation protocols for the shed.
“If we have to, we can go down there once a day, similar to what grocery stores do,” she said. “I can call them to find out what they do. I can call USDA, too, and get their recommendations.”
