Benning Bid For Lieutenant Governor Falls Short In Closest Statewide Contest
Candidates for Vermont Lieutenant Governor Joe Benning, left, and David Zuckerman answer questions during a forum held at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photos by Dana Gray)

In the tightest statewide contest, Lyndon resident Joe Benning lost to David Zuckerman for the office of lieutenant governor.

Zuckerman claimed just over 51 percent of the votes, or 149,276, compared to Benning’s 40.6 percent (118,236), according to unofficial results compiled by the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. No other statewide contest was that close. Gov. Phil Scott won re-election by the widest margin in a statewide race; he had nearly 69 percent. Secretary of State candidate Sarah Copeland Hanzas, of Bradford won with about 61 percent of the vote.

