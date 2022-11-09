In the tightest statewide contest, Lyndon resident Joe Benning lost to David Zuckerman for the office of lieutenant governor.
Zuckerman claimed just over 51 percent of the votes, or 149,276, compared to Benning’s 40.6 percent (118,236), according to unofficial results compiled by the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. No other statewide contest was that close. Gov. Phil Scott won re-election by the widest margin in a statewide race; he had nearly 69 percent. Secretary of State candidate Sarah Copeland Hanzas, of Bradford won with about 61 percent of the vote.
Benning, who has served as state senator for multiple terms, was looking to replace Molly Gray as lieutenant governor, who decided not to seek re-election. For Zuckerman, his victory is a return to the office he held before Gray.
Zuckerman needed to beat two longtime NEK lawmakers to return to the lieutenant governor’s office. Before taking on Benning in the general election, he needed to defeat former representative Kitty Toll, of Danville, in the Primary. By a margin of fewer than 4,700 votes, Zuckerman prevailed over second-place vote-getter Toll.
Benning said he is grateful to the voters who elected him to the senate six times and he’s grateful to those who supported him in the lieutenant governor race.
“My message to the voters is I want to say thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the state senate; it has been a joy and a privilege,” he said, “and for those who chose to vote for me for lieutenant governor I sincerely appreciate that as well.”
Benning said Zuckerman’s statewide name recognition and significant fundraising edge for Zuckerman proved too much to overcome. It was Benning’s first time campaigning for a statewide office, while Zuckerman did it when he previously ran to be lieutenant governor and also in 2020 when he tried to beat Phil Scott in the governor’s race.
As for fundraising, Benning said his position in the Senate caused him to delay raising campaign money until the legislative session ended. It was a decision he said he made because it was the ethical thing to do. Benning is the chair of the senate’s ethics committee.
“I thought it would be unseemly while you’re still sitting in your seat passing legislation,” he said. “But it was definitely a handicap … I was left trying to play catch-up.”
Despite the challenges, he said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the voting results.
Benning, who was in his office Wednesday afternoon working his profession as an attorney, doesn’t know if another political campaign is in his future, but he said it’s a consideration and he’s looking forward to getting feedback from people.
In a statement released by Zuckerman on Wednesday, he said he is looking forward to returning to the position of lieutenant governor. “I look forward to putting my experience as a proven legislator, as well as a tried and tested Lieutenant Governor back to work for you,” he said.
Local Voting Totals
Zuckerman’s 31,000 votes more than Benning came in cities and towns outside the Northeast Kingdom as Benning won most votes in most NEK towns.
Barton
Benning: 517
Zuckerman: 357
Burke
Benning: 428
Zuckerman: 302
Charleston
Benning: 231
Zuckerman: 151
Concord
Benning: 320
Zuckerman: 145
Coventry
Benning: 239
Zuckerman: 142
Danville
Benning: 753
Zuckerman: 448
Greensboro
Zuckerman: 229
Benning: 167
Granby
Benning: 24
Zuckerman: 6
Groton
Benning: 277
Zuckerman: 155
Jay
Benning: 145
Zuckerman: 88
Lemington
Benning: 23
Zuckerman: 11
Lunenburg
Benning: 291
Zuckerman: 115
Lyndon
Benning: 1,378
Zuckerman: 490
Morgan
Benning: 208
Zuckerman: 100
Newport Town
Benning: 374
Zuckerman: 210
Norton
Benning: 68
Zuckerman: 26
St. Johnsbury
Benning: 1,457
Zuckerman: 1,051
Sheffield
Benning: 182
Zuckerman: 93
Stannard
Zuckerman: 56
Benning: 31
Troy
Benning: 352
Zuckerman: 217
Victory
Benning: 34
Zuckerman: 7
Waterford
Benning: 439
Zuckerman: 190
Wheelock
Benning: 219
Zuckerman: 139
