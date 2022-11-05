Benning In The Home Stretch Of Lt. Governor Candidacy

Closing in on election day, candidate for the office of lieutenant governor Joe Benning left the campaign trail to be with his wife for date night on Friday.
It’s been a weekly commitment Benning said he has kept with his wife of 39 years, Debbie, throughout months of campaigning despite the extra need a candidate from the Northeast Kingdom in a statewide contest has to establish name recognition in other more populous parts of the state.
Lyndon resident Benning, a multi-term state senator and attorney, is contesting David Zuckerman, a former lieutenant governor, and Ian Diamondstone for the right to serve as Vermont’s next lieutenant governor. Current lieutenant governor Molly Gray did not seek re-election.
While Benning’s Friday may have ended with a quiet evening with Debbie, the day began early and was full of activity. At dawn he stood on an Interstate 89 overpass in Burlington with a large banner. He also attended a state farm bureau meeting to learn about farming issues and to court votes. Later in the day, he switched into lawyer mode to attend a defenders general meeting with other attorneys. It wasn’t all work, he said, as a number of them talked about his bid for lieutenant governor and said they had already cast their votes for him.
The rest of the weekend, Benning said, was not for active campaigning. On Saturday, he took his campaign manager, Alex McCracken, and McCracken’s wife to various destinations in the Kingdom, including Lake Willoughby. They ate dinner at the Derby Line Village Inn.
On Sunday he got caught up on some office work.
Todayis all about last minute campaigning and the itinerary is packed as Benning will be on a 14-county tour with Gov. Phil Scott, who is seeking re-election and has endorsed Benning in the lieutenant governor race.
Benning said he feels good about his efforts ahead of the election, working to get people throughout the state to know who he is and what kind of lieutenant governor he would be. To that end, he and Zuckerman have sat before voters 11 times in candidate debates throughout the state. It was a busy schedule of debates, Benning said, and something he pushed for early on.
“It was my request to do whatever was offered to us,” said Benning, and Zuckerman agreed.
Benning said he has worked hard in the campaign season while also serving as a defense attorney.
“I’ve been burning the candle at both ends and six places in the middle,” he said. “I honestly have not worked this hard since my first year in law school.”
Benning said he has had fun campaigning throughout the state, having some educational and interesting experiences along the way. He became a part of the exclusive 251 club by visiting all the towns in the state aboard his Harley Davidson. At the 50th anniversary of Caledonia County airport in September, Benning got a ride in an open cockpit 1942 bi-plane; he got to fly upside down.
One of the things he said he appreciates about the campaign that he credits to himself and his opponent, Zuckerman, is how “clean” the campaign was.
Benning said he is feeling positive about his chances to win the election.
On election day, he’ll spend time in his office, pick up some of his road signs and go vote with Debbie. He’ll be at home with her on election night as the results of the contest become known.
Zuckerman’s 11th hour efforts to gain votes included an event with state treasurer candidate Mike Pieciak in Brattleboro on Friday evening.
On Sunday he joined U.S. Senate candidate Peter Welch on a “Railroad to Victory Tour,” passing through Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.