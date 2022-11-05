Benning In The Home Stretch Of Lt. Governor Candidacy
Candidates for Vermont Lieutenant Governor Joe Benning, left, and David Zuckerman answer questions during a forum held at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photos by Dana Gray)

Closing in on election day, candidate for the office of lieutenant governor Joe Benning left the campaign trail to be with his wife for date night on Friday.

It’s been a weekly commitment Benning said he has kept with his wife of 39 years, Debbie, throughout months of campaigning despite the extra need a candidate from the Northeast Kingdom in a statewide contest has to establish name recognition in other more populous parts of the state.

