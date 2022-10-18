With the general election approaching, Republican Joe Benning of Lyndonville has upped his fundraising operation.
Benning has out-raised Democrat David Zuckerman of South Burlington, $11,000 to $9,000, over the past two weeks in the Lieutenant Governor’s race, according to Oct. 15 campaign finance reports.
Top donors to Benning during the time period were the Republican State Leadership Committee ($4,210) and $1,000 gifts from Neale Lunderville of South Burlington, Angelo Pizzagalli of Burlington, and Karl Weller of Stowe.
Benning has also outspent Zuckerman in the past two weeks, $15,000 to $11,000.
That includes expenditures for TV ads ($5,700) and consulting fees ($7,100).
However, Zuckerman continues to have fuller campaign coffers.
According to the Oct. 15 campaign finance reports, Zuckerman has out-raised Benning by a four-to-one margin for the entire campaign and has more cash on hand, $27,000 to $16,000.
It is proof of Zuckerman being a proficient grassroots fundraiser.
In two successful runs for Lt. Gov. in 2016 and 2018 and a failed bid for governor in 2020 he raised a combined $1.26 million: $370,000 in 2016, $196,000 in 2018 and $700,000 in 2020.
Republicans controlled the Lieutenant Governor’s office for over a century, from 1854 to 1965.
Since then, half of the officeholders — seven of 14 — have been Democrats or Progressive Democrats.
The winner will succeed Democrat Molly Gray, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress.
For more campaign finance information visit https://campaignfinance.vermont.gov/Public/ViewFiledReports#
CALEDONIA-ESSEX HOUSE
Write-in candidate Brendan Hadash, D-St. Johnsbury, raised $1,350 over the past two weeks to lead the four-man field in the Caledonia-Essex House race (St. Johnsbury, Concord, Kirby).
He out-raised incumbents Scott Campbell ($777) and Scott Beck ($450) in that span, according to Oct. 15 campaign finance reports.
However, the overall fundraising leader remains Campbell, D-St. Johnsbury, who has raised $8,662 since the election began. He seeks a third term.
Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, has taken in $613 for the election in his bid for a fifth term, but has spent $1,441.
Challenger Frank Empsall, R-St. Johnsbury, did not file an Oct. 15 campaign report as of Monday, but reported a grand total of $3,784 raised as of Oct. 1.
The four candidates seek two seats in the Caledonia-Essex House District (St. Johnsbury, Concord, Kirby).
ORLEANS 4 HOUSE
Republican Vicki Strong of Albany out-raised Democrat Katherine Sims of Craftsbury, $4,500 to $2,400, over the past two weeks in the one-seat Orleans 4 House race (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro).
In the span, Strong received 11 donations averaging $414, led by three $1,050 donations from Skip and Denise Vallee of Sheldon, S.C., and R.L. Vallee of St.Albans. Sims took in nine donations averaging $266.
Strong also outspent Sims $3,000 to $2,000 in that span and held a $9,000 to $6,500 edge in cash on hand.
Both candidates invested in a mixture of low- and high-tech media, such as local newspapers and online advertisements. Strong invested in a campaign video.
However, for the entire campaign, Sims has out-raised Strong $28,600 to $16,800 and outspent her to $22,000 to $8,000.
Although Strong and Sims squared off two years ago, the stakes are higher this time around.
Currently, they co-represent the two-seat Orleans-Caledonia House district (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock).
However, the electoral map was re-drawn earlier this year, and now they will compete for a single seat in the newly created Orleans 4 district (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro).
Ahead of the primary, Strong had been endorsed by former Gov. Jim Douglas and former Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie while Sims’ website lists endorsements by progressive groups Rights & Democracy, Renew U.S., Vermont Conservation Voters, Lets Grow Kids Action Network, American Federation of Teachers-Vermont, VT-NEA, VPIRG, VSEA, and Planned Parenthood along with a list of nearly 100 friends and neighbors.
CALEDONIA 3 HOUSE
Democrats Eileen Boland of Wheelock and Dennis Labounty of Lyndon have combined to raise over $12,300 in the two-seat Caledonia 3 race (Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, Wheelock).
Boland leads the overall fundraising race, $7,000 to $5,400, but Labounty was tops in the past two weeks, $1,500 to $500.
Labounty also has leads Boland in cash on hand, $2,000 to $1,300.
Republican Charles Wilson of Lyndon had not filed an Oct. 15 campaign finance report as of Monday afternoon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.