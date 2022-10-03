A fair fight?
With a month to go until the general election, the candidates for Lieutenant Governor have roughly the same war chest, according to Oct. 1 campaign finance reports.
Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, D-South Burlington, has $29,000 cash on hand while six-term state Sen. Joe Benning, R-Lyndon, has $21,000.
Zuckerman had out-raised Benning six-to-one through Sept. 1.
However, Zuckerman spent big to win a four-way Democratic primary where the candidates combined to raise over $750,000, led by Zuckerman and runner-up Kitty Toll.
Meanwhile Benning won a low-cost Republican primary where challenger Gregory Thayer raised just $3,730.
For that reason, the overall fundraising numbers to date — $280,000 for Zuckerman, $60,000 for Benning — don’t reflect the candidate’s current finances.
Still, Zuckerman is a proficient grassroots fundraiser who could quickly regain the upper hand.
In two successful runs for Lt. Gov. in 2016 and 2018 and a failed bid for governor in 2020 he raised a combined $1.26 million: $370,000 in 2016, $196,000 in 2018 and $700,000 in 2020.
In the past month, Zuckerman raised $43,000 from 246 contributors ($177 per donation) while Benning took in $21,000 from 93 contributors ($233 per donation).
Republicans controlled the Lieutenant Governor’s office for over a century, from 1854 to 1965.
Since then, half of the officeholders — seven of 14 — have been Democrats or Progressive Democrats.
The winner will succeed Democrat Molly Gray, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress.
For more campaign finance information visit https://campaignfinance.vermont.gov/Public/ViewFiledReports#
CALEDONIA-ESSEX HOUSE
Two-term incumbent Scott Campbell, D-St. Johnsbury, has raised $7,885 overall — and $3,625 in the past month — to lead the four-candidate field in the two-seat Caledonia-Essex House race (St. Johnsbury, Concord, Kirby), according to Oct. 1 campaign finance reports.
Campbell, D-St. Johnsbury, has averaged $157 per contribution since Sept. 1 and his largest donation came from the VT-NEA Fund for Children and Public Education ($1,050).
In the past month Campbell spent $3,900, much of that for campaign postcards and brochures, mailing service, newspaper ads, and fundraising expenses.
He has $2,000 cash on hand.
The other candidate seeking re-election, four-term incumbent Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, raised $163.50 through Oct. 1.
Meanwhile, he has spent over $1,000 since the campaign began, including $620 in the past month on newspaper ads and website development.
This unhurried approach is not unusual for Beck. In 2020, he had raised $100 by Sept. 1 but campaigned in earnest after the primary, finishing with $4,666 in total donations.
Challenger Frank Empsall, R-St. Johnsbury, raised $2,744 in the past month and $3,784 for the campaign.
Similar to his unsuccessful bid in 2020, his campaign is heavily self-funded. He has contributed $1,800 to his own campaign coffers so far. Empsall has spent all of those funds on newspaper advertising and postcards.
Write-in candidate Brendan Hadash, D-St. Johnsbury, had not filed an Oct. 1 campaign finance report as of Monday afternoon.
ORLEANS 4 HOUSE
Democrat Katherine Sims of Craftsbury continues to hold a fundraising advantage over Republican Vicki Strong of Albany in the one-seat Orleans 4 House race (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro).
Sims out-raised Strong $6,627 to $1,681 margin in the past month, according to Oct. 1 campaign finance reports.
In the span, Sims relied on fewer, larger donations (16 of 31 donors gave over $100) while Strong received many, smaller contributions (two of 72 over $100).
Likewise, Sims outspent her opponent.
Sims expended $7,273 in the past month, much of that on postcard printing, mailing, consulting fees and newspaper ads; Strong spent $2,940 in that same period, largely on postcard printing, mailing costs and newspaper ads, according to the Oct. 1 campaign finance reports.
It reflects a larger trend.
For the entire campaign Sims has out-raised Strong $26,332 to $12,235, and outspent her opponent $20,251 to $4,941.
Even so, the candidates have similar amounts of cash on hand ($6,000 for Sims, $7,000 for Strong) heading into the final five weeks.
Although Strong Murano and Sims squared off two years ago, the stakes are higher this time around.
Currently, they co-represent the two-seat Orleans-Caledonia House district (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock).
However, the electoral map was re-drawn earlier this year, and now they will compete for a single seat in the newly created Orleans 4 district (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro).
Ahead of the primary, Strong had been endorsed by former Gov. Jim Douglas and former Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie while Sims’ website lists endorsements by progressive groups Rights & Democracy, Renew U.S., Vermont Conservation Voters, Lets Grow Kids Action Network, American Federation of Teachers-Vermont, VT-NEA, VPIRG, VSEA, and Planned Parenthood along with a list of 91 friends and neighbors.
CALEDONIA 3
Democrats Eileen Boland of Wheelock and Dennis Labounty of Lyndon have combined to raise over $10,000 in the two-seat Caledonia 3 race (Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, Wheelock).
Boland leads the overall fundraising race, $6,575 to $3,890, but Labounty was tops in the past month, $2,450 to $800.
Republican Charles Wilson of Lyndon had not filed an Oct. 1 campaign finance report as of Monday afternoon.
