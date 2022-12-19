FRANCONIA — For his efforts to create jobs and improve the lives of residents and their families, Benoit Lamontagne, North Country industrial agent for the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs who specializes in business retention, expansion and recruitment, has been honored as the 2022 recipient of the Northern Star Award.
The award, bestowed annually by the Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce, honors a person, business, or organization that has made lasting contributions to the North Country in promoting economic development and the natural resources around the notches and fostering a climate in which commerce and tourism can flourish.
“Beno” Lamontagne was recognized as the fifth annual award recipient on Thursday at the Franconia Inn, during the chamber’s 73rd annual dinner meeting.
Speakers, who included New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn and retired Department of Resources and Economic Development Commissioner George Bald, thanked Lamontagne for being a good friend and for always going the extra mile.
Unable to attend, but submitting a letter read by chamber board president Rusty Talbot, was Lamontagne’s boss, Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the BEA.
For more than a decade, Lamontagne has acted as a “one man shop” for anyone seeking help to expand or relocate their business in the North Country, said Caswell.
Commissioners like Quinn and executive councilors like the late Ray Burton and current District 1 councilor Joe Kenney have worked with Lamontagne for the benefit of many, he said.
“He has found a way, over all those years, to make things happen,” said Caswell. “Every governor has had Beno’s cell number regardless of political stripes. Beno finds a way and his impact can be seen by anyone driving up and down the roads in Grafton, Carroll, and Coos counties. I would add that you’ve made it when no one needs to know your last name. We thank him for what he has done for the North Country.”
A fixture in the North Country for decades, Lamontagne was born across the border, in Granby, Quebec, but grew up in Stewartstown, where he maintained fluency in both French and English.
For three decades, before coming to work for the state, he ran two Radio Shack stores in Colebrook and Littleton.
Through the years, Lamontagne has served on the Colebrook Board of Selectmen, the Colebrook and Coos economic development corporations, and the Community Development Finance Authority. He is a current member of the New Hampshire-Canadian Trade Council and the board of directors of the Bank of New Hampshire.
Kenney said he is proud to call Lamontagne — with whom he has attended many events in the past eight years to celebrate manufacturing sites, small businesses, energy projects and other efforts — his friend.
“Beno is dutiful,” said Kenney. “He is someone who’s always there … Beno doesn’t bemoan anything that is presented to him. He takes on the challenges.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, in a letter read by her North Country representative, Chuck Henderson, said Lamontagne has provided support to countless businesses looking to grow their enterprises and to capitalize on what makes the region a special place.
“You are known throughout the North Country as an insightful and highly connected resource, an outspoken champion of the region, an experienced small business owner, and a dedicated community leader who is incredibly giving of his time and talents to local boards and councils,” said Shaheen. “Your engagement with our friends north of the border is legendary, working with Canadian companies to help them learn about doing business in the United States and feeling welcome, confident, and supported about locating in New Hampshire.”
Quinn, who was at the award presentation in the company of a second state commissioner, Robert Scott, who heads the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, thanked Lamontagne on behalf of the seven divisions comprising some 1,600 employees within the Department of Safety.
“Thank you for always being a good partner,” said Quinn. “What I find with him is he’s always a listener.”
Partnerships between the DOS and economic development are vital, he said.
“The key is we’ve done it by working together,” said Quinn. “He’s always understood the importance of working together.”
Alex Ritchie, a project developer for Bob Chapman, the owner of several businesses in the North Country, said a consistent theme through all of the various economic development initiatives of the last 15 years, including the redevelopment of the former Wausau Mill site in Groveton and the redevelopment of the Balsams Grand Resort, has been Lamontagne.
“Beno has built his entire career on recognizing the importance of relationships … because that’s what it’s really about in the North Country, people helping people,” said Ritchie. “When he asks the question is there anything I can do to help, he means it.”
Mary Tillotson, chief operating officer for the Colebrook-based Kheops International, and Marie-Josee Vaillant, past Kheops president, thanked Lamontagne for helping to establish their business in Colebrook two decades ago, in a perfect location close to their native Quebec.
State Sen Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, said for years she kept hearing the name “Beno” over and over again before she at last met him, when he took a course in presentational communications that she was teaching.
“We talk about the Northern Star,” said Gendreau. “You have lit the way for so many people. You’ve shined and allowed people to be who they are and succeed.”
Michael Bergeron, senior manager of recruitment for the BEA, said through the years Lamontagne has had a huge impact on the northern economy, from Kheops to NSA Industries in Groveton and Genfoot America in Littleton, along with many other companies, in all helping to facilitate 1,500 to 1,600 new jobs with a total of about $80 million in annual payroll.
It was important for someone like Lamontagne to be there after the loss of the region’s paper mill industry, he said.
“He has a real heart for people,” said Bergeron.
Bald said Lamontagne is a master at building relationships and is most deserving of the Northern Star Award.
“He wants to help anyone who needs assistance,” said Bald. “Forty-nine of the other states, you wouldn’t have the attention that you get from Beno, and the problem-solving,” he said. “He has such a tenacious personality. He just wants to make a difference in people’s lives and he does it so very well … I hired him and am forever grateful he took the job.”
Bald presented the award to Lamontagne.
Lamontagne, who currently lives in Ashland, thanked everyone for attending the presentation, including the two commissioners and those who traveled a long distance to be there. He also thanked Barbara Ashley, of Littleton, a former director of the Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce, for her support.
“The greatest honor for anyone, in my book, is to have their friends, their colleagues, recognize you by their presence,” he said. “I can’t thank you enough. Each and every one of you, you’ve meant a lot to me in this world, in this life. We work together, but we also became very good friends … A huge thank you. It means the world to me.”
