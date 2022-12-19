FRANCONIA — For his efforts to create jobs and improve the lives of residents and their families, Benoit Lamontagne, North Country industrial agent for the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs who specializes in business retention, expansion and recruitment, has been honored as the 2022 recipient of the Northern Star Award.

The award, bestowed annually by the Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce, honors a person, business, or organization that has made lasting contributions to the North Country in promoting economic development and the natural resources around the notches and fostering a climate in which commerce and tourism can flourish.

