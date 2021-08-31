Bernie Sanders Planning Local Stops

Sen. Bernie Sanders will make stops in St. Johnsbury and Newport as part of five town meetings across Vermont over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6.
The town meetings in Springfield, Newport, St. Johnsbury, Brattleboro, and Middlebury are an opportunity for communities to hear about the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and how it will make major investments in working families in Vermont and across the country. Both local stops are Sunday, Sept. 5, at noon at Gardner Park in Newport, and at 5 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders introduced a budget resolution that passed the Senate on Aug. 11, and included a blueprint for sweeping legislation to invest in what he says is the long-neglected needs of the working class.
Those wishing to attend an event are asked to RSVP on Sen. Sanders’ website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.