Bernie Sanders Planning Local Stops

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Sen. Bernie Sanders will make stops in St. Johnsbury and Newport as part of five town meetings across Vermont over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6.

The town meetings in Springfield, Newport, St. Johnsbury, Brattleboro, and Middlebury are an opportunity for communities to hear about the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and how it will make major investments in working families in Vermont and across the country. Both local stops are Sunday, Sept. 5, at noon at Gardner Park in Newport, and at 5 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.

As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders introduced a budget resolution that passed the Senate on Aug. 11, and included a blueprint for sweeping legislation to invest in what he says is the long-neglected needs of the working class.

Those wishing to attend an event are asked to RSVP on Sen. Sanders’ website.

