ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Agency on Aging will receive a $100,000 donation to help with the huge increase in Meals on Wheels demand during the pandemic. The money is thanks to the national attention the handmade woolen mittens belonging to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, garnered since Inauguration Day.
Meg Burmeister, executive director of the agency, said in an interview Thursday that the agency has been told to expect at least $100,000 to flow from the fundraising Sen. Sanders’ conducted through sweatshirt sales featuring the image of him at the inauguration, blue surgical mask and wool mittens made by a 2nd-grade teacher in Essex from a recycled sweater. The image of Sanders has gone viral with people the world over creating funny memes of him with the now famed mittens.
