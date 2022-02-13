LANCASTER — A member of the Lancaster Budget Committee has resigned.
Rick Bernier stepped down days after the town’s budget hearing.
Bernier cited “personal reasons” for his decision. Asked to elaborate, he said, “I don’t feel I’m able to represent the people the way I want to represent the people.” He declined further comment.
During the budget hearing on Feb. 3, Bernier raised concerns over Fire/EMS spending, specifically a warrant article to purchase two ambulances for $242,000. He said vehicle rotation should be done on a one-ambulance-per-year basis, to avoid budget fluctuations and protect taxpayers.
“I don’t think the town of Lancaster can keep affording to buy two ambulances [every few years],” he said.
However, Fire Chief Randy Flynn pointed out that the ambulance rotation had been disrupted last year, at Bernier’s request.
“We wouldn’t be out of rotation, except for the discussion we had last year. And that was led a lot by you, Rick,” Flynn said.
Ultimately, the Budget Committee removed an additional $50,000 from Fire/EMS insurance after the budget hearing, and agreed to submit a proposed $7.3 million operating budget and an additional 24 spending articles totaling $1.3 million for Town Meeting approval next month.
Combined, that represents an 8.6 percent increase in municipal spending over the previous year, with an estimated town tax rate of $10.96 per $1,000 (up 2.6%).
Bernier’s resignation creates three vacancies on the budget committee. Two will be filled through election at town meeting.
Because the candidate filing window has closed, Bernier’s seat will remain empty for the final year of this three-year term, unless the budget committee moves to fill it.
Budget Committee vacancies and appointments have been a subject of considerable discussion in recent months.
Rob Christie, a candidate for a Budget Committee seat this year, had previously sought an appointment to fill a vacancy. The Select Board had indicated they would not approve an appointment, unless required.
While not explicit, state law seemingly does not require an elected budget committee to fill vacancies.
An optional provision would allow members of the public to force a special election, however it’s unclear if Lancaster has adopted that optional provision.
Even if the optional provision has been adopted, special elections cannot occur three months prior to annual town meeting.
For more information see New Hampshire RSA 669:61 (vacancies in town office), RSA 669:71 (municipal budget committee vacancies), and RSA 32:15 VII (budget committee vacancy procedures).
