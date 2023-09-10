LYNDON — A new plaque and photo were installed on the Hall of Fame wall at the Vermont Aviation Museum at Caledonia County Airport at the small airport’s awareness and celebration day on Saturday.
They honor Kyle Clark, an aerospace engineer, pilot, entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of BETA Technologies, a Vermont-based electric aerospace company.
Vinny Matteis, founder of the museum and flight school, and a pilot who has been active with the Caledonia County Airport for many years - and who flew for the United States Air Force during two tours in the war in Vietnam - said of Clark’s honor, “The Award is based on an individual who has gone above and beyond helping to promote Aviation in Vermont—Kyle has meet that and then some.”
On the award framed and hung on the Hall of Fame wall at the museum, it reads: Kyle Clark: A Life of Aviation.
“Kyle Clark was born and raised in Vermont. After attending Harvard, he became a professional hockey player, but his true passion was flying. Kyle used his NHL signing bonus to take flying lessons.
In 2017 he started BETA Technologies which designed and built the Alia EVTOL aircraft and recharging stations.
BETA Technologies employs almost 600 people and every employee is given free flight lessons.
Kyle has promoted Aviation in Vermont more than any individual in its history.”
BETA participated recently in the Request for Proposals process through the State Agency of Transportation as the state looks to sell the small airport in the Northeast Kingdom; whether the firm has made a bid on the airport will become public knowledge on Tuesday, said Matteis.
In announcing Clark’s selection for the Vermont Aviation Museum’s Hall of Fame ahead of Saturday’s celebration at the airport - where nearly 50 youth registered to take part in the pilots’ group’s Young Eagles flights at no cost to their families - Matteis said, “It was awarded not because he might buy the Airport and improve it, it was awarded because everything he does has improved aviation in Vermont for hundreds and hundreds of people.”
Clark was honored at the event mid-day, flying in on one of his firm’s aircraft.
His daughter, Willa, who works in the company, arrived earlier with a team from BETA who set up several pieces of the company’s displays inside the museum, and also its flight simulator in a refurbished vintage Airstream trailer at the Caledonia County Airport.
Members of the local pilots group who work together to volunteer and present events such as Saturday’s, and who have collaborated to build the museum in a one-room schoolhouse on the airport’s grounds which houses a flying school, met ahead of the open house and reviewed safety for the event’s planned flights.
“Stay safe, take your time with the kids,” said Matteis. “If we don’t get them all up today, we’ll get them up another day.”
The Young Eagles program sends each youth who goes up with a pilot for a ride a certificate signed by the pilot who took them up.
A total of 48 young people registered for Saturday’s event, the last one at 6:38 a.m. on Saturday, shared pilot Bill Humphrey, who volunteered at the event with a number of other local pilots who shared their passion for the skies with the public.
In addition to the new Hall of Fame photo and award, the Vermont Aviation Museum has a number of other new artifacts on display, said Matteis, among them a 10’ long prop from a 1918 Jenny, which flew in World War 1.
The weather cooperated, with beautiful skies and temperatures; a cookout was hosted on the grounds by the Lyndonville First Congregational Church, a few owners of classic cars turned out and a number of members of the Guildhall Fun Flyers Radio-Controlled Model Club were on hand showing off their diminutive planes for all to enjoy.
According to a brochure the club shared, “The club maintains a 500-foot runway off Rte. 102 in Guildhall, Vermont.
While a number of local pilots helped at Saturday’s event, central to the airport’s mission and preserving its history is Matteis, though he’s humble and not one to take credit.
Chris Raymond, who works maintenance at the airport, said of Matteis, “Vinny is the man who has the big picture ideas and I’m always so proud to work with him. He has taught me so much about management and people skills. “
“Vinny has a way of getting people from diverse backgrounds and diverse skill sets to work together and that is a unique skill,” said Raymond. “I’m proud to call him friend.”
BETA and Kyle Clark
According to a news release shared as part of Saturday’s announcement that Clark was this year’s inductee into the museum’s Aviation Hall of Fame, it stated:
BETA is a Vermont company at heart - Kyle and his wife Katie grew up in Essex and were told that, in order to get good jobs, they would need to leave the state. They have committed to growing the company in Vermont and creating high-paying, green jobs.
Since founding BETA in 2017, Kyle and team have continued to advance the aircraft along a path to certification, building out capabilities to serve its diverse customer base, which includes industry leaders across the logistics, medical, defense and passenger sectors.
Prior to founding BETA, Kyle co-founded Venture.co and was Director of Engineering at Dynapower, where he and his team of programmers, engineers and technicians developed a full line of inverters, pulse modulators and control systems and before that, he was a founding partner and Vice President of Engineering at iTherm Technologies. Kyle earned his Bachelor’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Harvard University and played right wing in the NHL’s Washington Capitals organization for several years before pursuing entrepreneurial ventures.
Kyle has more than 5,000 flight hours in over a hundred different types of airplanes and helicopters, including gliders, seaplanes, jets, and experimental aircraft. Kyle’s pilot certifications include: commercial pilot; airplane single engine land and sea; airplane multiengine land; instrument airplane; rotorcraft - helicopter; test pilot; certified flight instructor; and EMB-505.
