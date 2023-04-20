Not much has been publicly said about the potential uses and development at Caledonia State Airport but a prospective suitor has been making headlines and massive investments on the other side of the state.
During testimony delivered to the Senate Transportation and Senate Institutions committees Thursday, Vermont Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn outlined a request for the State Legislature to allow AOT to potentially sell the airport and cited interest from Kyle Clark of BETA Technologies.
BETA Technologies is a Burlington-based aerospace manufacturer developing all-electric, battery-powered aircraft. The company was founded in 2017 by Kyle Clark, who grew up in the Essex area and earned a materials science and engineering degree from Harvard University.
BETA has grown considerably in recent years, securing hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and contracts for the aircraft it is developing, known as ALIA. BETA has two versions of the aircraft in development, an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) and an eCTOL variant (electric conventional take-off and landing).
Last year BETA broke ground on a 40-acre campus with a 375,000-square-foot manufacturing facility near Burlington International Airport. The company employs over 450 people, with dozens of positions listed in Burlington, Montreal, and Raleigh, N.C. BETA has additional offices in Ohio and Washington, D.C., and BETA utilizes the Plattsburgh International Airport for test flights of ALIA. The company has passed many milestones in the development and testing of the aircraft, flown airport-to-airport and cross-country test flights, and has partnerships with the US Air Force and Army.
Gov. Phil Scott has lauded BETA’s growth and mission, saying he believes BETA will have a huge impact on Vermont compared to when IBM was located in the state. Last September, BETA announced it would take over an old Energizer battery facility in St. Albans with plans to conduct research, development, and validation of batteries for its vehicles. BETA said it expected to create hundreds of jobs at the St. Albans facility.
In a statement issued by BETA at the time of the St. Albans announcement Clark said, “At BETA, responsible development and sustainability goes well beyond aircraft flight operations, and the opportunity to revitalize the St. Albans Energizer Plant for next-generation energy solutions is an important part of this approach.”
When asked what their potential plans might be for the Caledonia airport, a BETA spokesperson said, “To the extent that increasing investment in the Caledonia County State Airport could unlock economic development and workforce opportunities in the Kingdom, BETA and Kyle would be interested in being part of that conversation.”
Secretary Flynn was asked about the interest as well during his testimony before the Senate Institutions Committee Thursday afternoon.
Sen. Irene Wrenner, D-Chittenden-North, wondered why the company would be interested in the airport, given the investment and infrastructure needs Flynn had outlined.
“I’d like to re-emphasize that they just expressed an interest which has spawned us being here. I am not here speaking on their behalf. I’m unaware that they have made any conclusions,” said Flynn. “But a partial, speculative answer is if you look at what they have done in South Burlington. If you look at the jobs they have created. If you look at the facility they are currently building there today. … There was this initial interest expressed.”
Flynn cited the strong manufacturing tradition in the Northeast Kingdom, proximity to education institutions like NVU, St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute, as well as the benefits of it’s location near I-91 and 93 as potential draws.
BETA representatives have been to the Caledonia State Airport in the past. BETA team members brought their MobileDome flight simulator to the 50th-anniversary celebration at the airport. Attendees were treated to flight simulations in the demonstration and training device that was built into an Airstream Classic trailer.
The growth and cutting-edge technology at the company have not just drawn attention from investors and state officials. Two weeks ago, BETA hosted a visit from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and federal officials who toured their facility in South Burlington and promoted the government’s workforce development and education initiatives.
