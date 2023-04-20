Not much has been publicly said about the potential uses and development at Caledonia State Airport but a prospective suitor has been making headlines and massive investments on the other side of the state.

During testimony delivered to the Senate Transportation and Senate Institutions committees Thursday, Vermont Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn outlined a request for the State Legislature to allow AOT to potentially sell the airport and cited interest from Kyle Clark of BETA Technologies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments