Beth El Seeking Helpers For Community Christmas Meal
In this file photo from Dec. 25, 2017, 12-year-old Skye LeBlanc helps serve dessert during a community Christmas Day meal at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury. Preparations are being made for the community meal this year. (FILE PHOTO BY TODD WELLINGTON)

Congregation Beth El and Kingdom Community Services are working together to serve Christmas dinner at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury, and they could use help.

Meals will be available to enjoy at the church or to take out. All are welcome. Serving is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Delivery may be available on a limited basis.

