Beth El Seeking Helpers For Community Christmas Meal

In this file photo from Dec. 25, 2017, 12-year-old Skye LeBlanc helps serve dessert during a community Christmas Day meal at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury. Preparations are being made for the community meal this year. (FILE PHOTO BY TODD WELLINGTON)
Congregation Beth El and Kingdom Community Services are working together to serve Christmas dinner at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury, and they could use help.
Meals will be available to enjoy at the church or to take out. All are welcome. Serving is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Delivery may be available on a limited basis.
Beth El has been assisting with the dinners for over 30 years. “This has helped reduce the demands on Christian members of the community at a very busy time of year for them,” noted information provided by Beth El.
It is expected that as many as 200 meals will be served.
The local food shelf, operated by KCS, donates much of the food needed for the event. Daisy McCoy, the president of the volunteer-run KCS, will roast the turkeys.
Additional volunteers are needed to help with food preparation on Dec. 23, 24 and 25, and with set-up, serving and cleaning on the 24th and 25th. There is a need for desserts, which can be dropped off at the UCC (formerly North Church) on the afternoon of the 24th and the morning of the 25th.
Volunteers should email (admin@congregationbeth-el) with information on when they are available and how they would like to help, or leave a phone message at Beth El 802-748-3568.
