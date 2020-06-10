Bethlehem:Arlington Hotel To Be Leased, Managed By Mass. Hotel Group

After accruing more than $300,000 in back taxes, the Arlington Signature Hotel, opened in 2016 with a kosher restaurant and primarily serving the visiting orthodox Jewish community, will be leased to a Massachusetts hotel group that will manage it and change its name.
“It’s no longer going to be called the Arlington Hotel,” Megha Sangani, in the management office of the Giri Hotel Management Group, headquartered in Quincy, Mass., said Wednesday. “There will be a name change and a management change under Giri. It’s going to be called the Chandler at White Mountains.”
Because of the pandemic, the Arlington has been closed since March.
The hotel will open to the public next week, she said.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone,” said Sangani.
As for changes at the hotel, she said nothing specific has been decided and the new management will take it day by day.
Giri manages 33 hotels in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire under common hotel names of Best Western, Comfort Inn, Fairfield Inn, Quality Inn, Days Inn, and others.
On Wednesday, the town of Bethlehem, which had been looking at taking the Arlington by tax lien this year because of unpaid taxes, received a check in the amount of $333,290.93, the full amount for three years of back taxes owed.
There is a seven-day hold on the check.
The check comes at a time when the town has been struggling financially because of the economic impact from the pandemic.
“This is fantastic news,” said Linda Moore, vice-chair of the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen. “This is a good shot in the arm for our town. We just had to take out a TAN [tax anticipation note, for $100,000] and hopefully we can pay that off quickly.”
Moore also said the hope is that the Arlington under new management will be successful this time around.
The 65-room hotel, located at the top of Long Hill off Route 302/Main Street and open year-round, replaced the former Arlington Hotel, at 1848 Main St., that was built in 1876 and torn down in 2015.
It features a gym, pool, tea room, children’s area, restaurant, and tea room.
In December, the U.S. Department of Labor required the Arlington to pay nearly $90,000 to 78 employees for overtime and minimum wage violations and fined the hotel, under the ownership name of Arlington Signature Hotel LLC, $1,200 for child labor violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.