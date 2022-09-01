Bethlehem Author To Discuss Book

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Bethlehem Public Library welcomes author Christina Holbrook to speak on her new book, “All the Flowers of the Mountain,” Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Perfect for fans of Nicholas Sparks, and compared to Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” All the Flowers of the Mountain is an exploration of privilege, desire and the enduring power of love.
According to the author’s website, the love story is “set amidst the mountains and farmlands, small country towns and elegant summer homes” of rural New Hampshire. All the Flowers of the Mountain is the story of a momentous summer for two teens. The towns of Franconia, Sugar Hill, and Littleton are part of the locale. Local attractions such as Profile Lake, Thayer’s Hotel and Polly’s Pancake Parlor are also part of the narrative.
Christie Aschwanden, author of “Good To Go,” says “Christina Holbrook’s gorgeous writing gives the book an intimacy and narrative momentum that makes it hard to put down. Holbrook’s novel will appeal to anyone who enjoys a story anchored in a strong sense of place.”
Holbrook spent her summers in the White Mountains; her grandparents had a farm in Landaff. The mountains are a theme she uses frequently in her writing. She has had several short stories appear in a variety of publications including Blue Lake Review and Best of 2021 Anthology published by Potato Soup Journal. All the Flowers of the Mountain is her first novel.
Just as she finished the novel and turned it over to her agent, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She was approached by a small publishing company who told her they would get the book out in a matter of months, which is highly unusual. Holbrook will discuss the book, the White Mountains, and her story of publication.
