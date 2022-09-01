Bethlehem Author To Discuss Book

Christina Holbrook

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Bethlehem Public Library welcomes author Christina Holbrook to speak on her new book, “All the Flowers of the Mountain,” Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Perfect for fans of Nicholas Sparks, and compared to Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” All the Flowers of the Mountain is an exploration of privilege, desire and the enduring power of love.

