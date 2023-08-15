Bethlehem Board Adopts Inclusivity Resolution
After some revision in wording by two members of the Bethlehem Select Board, the board during its meeting on Monday adopted an inclusivity resolution declaring Bethlehem a welcoming community to all and its responsibility as a town to protect its residents from discrimination and harassment.

After mulling the placement of an “Everyone Belongs” sign at town hall and a subsequent inclusivity resolution, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday adopted the resolution, following a revision.

During their meeting on July 31, board member Nancy Strand first resented the proposed resolution.

