Bethlehem Board Adopts Inclusivity Resolution

After mulling the placement of an “Everyone Belongs” sign at town hall and a subsequent inclusivity resolution, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday adopted the resolution, following a revision.
During their meeting on July 31, board member Nancy Strand first resented the proposed resolution.
Other board members, though, held off on adoption after one board member asked if the town needs another resolution in light of Bethlehem already being a welcoming community and another said he supports it, though with some changes in wording.
Since the meeting, Strand and Selectman Mike Bruno met during a work session for the revision.
“This was definitely a process that started with the idea of putting a sign at the town hall lawn,” said Strand. “This is the finished product.”
The adopted resolution reads:
Whereas the town of Bethlehem welcomes all people regardless of age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other variable that makes us who we are.
Whereas the town of Bethlehem has a responsibility to all its residents to keep them safe from discrimination, harassment, or from those who want to marginalize others for being different than themselves through prejudice or bigotry.
Whereas recent events in the North Country have singled out the LGBTQ community and other minority groups as not welcome.
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the town of Bethlehem Select Board that the town of Bethlehem will welcome all to our community and that our town services and amenities and properties are available to all who live here and to our visitors passing through, following guidelines and policies that apply equally to all persons.
We are committed to providing a secure, welcome, and safe environment. We are committed to modeling respectful dialogue.
Select Board members Veronica Morris and Bruce Caplain thanked Strand and Bruno for their work.
Bruno said he and Strand worked on the revision for about 40 minutes.
“We went line by line,” he said. “We both went into the discussion that everything can be on the table, but we have things that are important to us and we could explain to each other. I think the product that we came up with was one that mirrored what we both had in our beliefs.”
Bethlehem resident Allegra Wright, one of several resolution supporters who previously spoke in support, also expressed her gratitude.
“I just want to thank Nancy and Michael for getting together and figuring it all out because it’s really important to our community,” said Wright. “We all feel this way and I think it’s important that Bethlehem as a town go on record to tell the world this is how we feel. I think it’s a really important document …”
Morris made the motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by Select Board member April Hibberd. The motion passed 5-0.
The proposed “Everyone Belongs” sign at Bethlehem Town Hall remains tabled as the board studies and considers adopting an official policy for signs posted on municipal property.
