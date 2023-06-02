Bethlehem Board Allocates $190K In Remaining ARPA Funds
For such things as expanded parking recreational facility improvements, speed feedback signs, and big community pool repair, the Bethlehem Select Board has allocated the remaining $190,677 of its ARPA federal stimulus funding, with the option to move money around if needed.

One town has allocated its remaining American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding to the tune of $190,677, which will help fund things from cemetery maintenance to new voting booths and a significant repair at the community pool.

After developing a priority list, the Bethlehem Select Board voted to allocate $7,500 to sidewalk engineering and/or legal consultation, $20,000 for roadside speed feedback signs, $15,000 for recreation facility improvements, $15,000 for increasing the height of the community pool fence for the winter, $10,000 for cemetery maintenance, $7,000 to purchase new voting booths, $56,177 to repair the pool drain, $10,000 to expand parking at town hall, and $50,000, if needed, to put toward the down payment of a new fire truck.

