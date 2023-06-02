Bethlehem Board Allocates $190K In Remaining ARPA Funds

For such things as expanded parking recreational facility improvements, speed feedback signs, and big community pool repair, the Bethlehem Select Board has allocated the remaining $190,677 of its ARPA federal stimulus funding, with the option to move money around if needed.
One town has allocated its remaining American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding to the tune of $190,677, which will help fund things from cemetery maintenance to new voting booths and a significant repair at the community pool.
After developing a priority list, the Bethlehem Select Board voted to allocate $7,500 to sidewalk engineering and/or legal consultation, $20,000 for roadside speed feedback signs, $15,000 for recreation facility improvements, $15,000 for increasing the height of the community pool fence for the winter, $10,000 for cemetery maintenance, $7,000 to purchase new voting booths, $56,177 to repair the pool drain, $10,000 to expand parking at town hall, and $50,000, if needed, to put toward the down payment of a new fire truck.
“These are the things that keep coming up over and over again, the sidewalks, the speed signs,” Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board, said during the board’s May 22 meeting.
Under the ARPA funding rules, towns, counties and states receiving money have a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate it toward a specific project and have until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend it.
“I think we have things that are shovel-ready projects and we can fund those,” said Morris.
“We’re looking for things that we can spend pretty quickly,” said Select Board member Nancy Strand.
Although a sidewalk project around the public library and elementary school will take some time, board members said it is a high priority for many residents and, as such, the board agreed to set aside money to begin the project with engineering and the legal requirements.
The money for cemetery maintenance will help prepare a new section of the cemetery.
In early May, board members said they were looking at a nearly $500,000 fire truck purchase, which will be reduced to $450,000 with a trade-in of the existing truck.
To help defray costs, the town also applied for a $50,000 ARPA grant from Grafton County.
If the $50,000 grant that could be at risk does not come through, the new $50,000 allocation would be put toward the down payment, if the money is needed.
If the $50,000 is not needed, board members said they could allocate the money elsewhere.
For the pool drain repair, the $56,177 is more than half the total cost, said Morris.
As for the recreation department, Select Board member April Hibberd said revenues increased significantly when recreation director Abbie Sawyer took the helm, and the investment made through the ARPA funding, which will be used for general recreation facility improvements, is a wise decision.
As for new parking at the town hall, Morris said there had been times when the lot was full, and residents could not find a spot, especially if they needed to visit the town building.
For the speed feedback signs, Selectman Bruce Caplain has spoken with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for the fundamental approval and has spoken with the police department as to the best locations to place the signs, though the DOT will have the final placement decision.
Previous speed feedback signs had been mobile signs. The new ones, up to four, will be mounted on existing poles and are the same electronic and solar-powered signs authorized by DOT on other local roads.
The ARPA money will also help the town replace 11 voting booths and will now allow town staff to manage the booths themselves instead of having to be a burden on the highway department, said Bethlehem Town Administrator Mary Moritz.
“That will save at least 16 hours for the highway department,” she said.
After a discussion of more than an hour that involved adjusting monetary amounts for each allocation, the board took the vote.
“In looking at the list now, it would be hard to find a resident in town who doesn’t benefit from something,” said Strand.
The town, if the need arises, can still move ARPA money around to different areas, said Caplain.
