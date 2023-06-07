Bethlehem Board Authorizes Temporary Bike Lanes, Revisits Fines For Littering

During their meeting on Monday, the Bethlehem Select Board authorized temporary bicycle lanes along Main Street for the summer and revisited fines for the town’s 3-year-old littering ordinance to set a minimum fine.
For the lanes, Selectman Bruce Caplain said he recently met with representatives from the North Country Council for a discussion on “complete streets,” a concept that the Select Board discussed in 2020 that involves a safer flow of vehicular traffic and transportation improvements that include new sidewalks to encourage more bicycling and pedestrian use, higher-visibility crosswalks, and bicycle lanes, with a goal to boost health through more physical activity.
To date, at least a dozen of New Hampshire’s 234 municipalities have complete streets, and Bethlehem has been looking into grant opportunities.
The nonprofit Tri-Town Bicycle (Littleton, Bethlehem, and Franconia) and Safe Routes To Schools have been studying grant opportunities and working with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for the creation of bicycle lanes, said Caplain.
The short-term idea, he said, is to have temporary lanes to test it out and see how it impacts traffic along Main Street.
The lanes would likely span Main Street from Bethlehem Elementary School to Lewis Hill Road.
In a 3-0 vote (Caplain abstained because he is the founder of Tri-Town Bicycle and Selectman Mike Bruno was unable to attend Monday’s meeting), the board agreed to authorize Tri-Town and other affiliated bicycle organizations, in cooperation with North County Council, to test bike lanes on Main Street for the summer of 2023.
On the issue of fines for littering, the Select Board, after hearing numerous resident complaints about trash around town, adopted a litter control ordinance that carries fines of up to $1,000 for violators.
The problem for Bethlehem police, however, who are busy with much activity in town, is that the ordinance doesn’t guide what the first or second fine amounts should be, said Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board.
Police would rather not pick a number, she said.
The idea behind the ordinance was to give police discretion and allow them to give warnings for those who might put out their trash for pickup only to have a bear ransack it and levy hefty fines for repeat or flagrant violators who simply dump their trash around town or throw it out of a vehicle.
The state littering fine, which the Legislature considered increasing in 2022, is currently $62, said Morris.
Morris, Caplain, and Select Board member Nancy Strand suggested the possibility of setting a minimum fine for a first offense in Bethlehem at $100.
“Even if we said a minimum of $100, they can still just issue a warning,” said Caplain.
Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville just needs more direction on fine amounts and how to move forward, said Town Administrator Mary Moritz, who suggested something on the order of $100 for a first offense, $250 or $500 for a second offense, and then up to $1,000.
Before taking a vote, board members said they wanted to first look at the fines that other towns levy.
