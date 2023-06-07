Bethlehem Board Authorizes Temporary Bike Lanes, Revisits Fines For Littering
The town of Bethlehem is working on getting its police department some civil forfeiture forms to enforce the town’s noise, littering, and wildlife ordinances. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

During their meeting on Monday, the Bethlehem Select Board authorized temporary bicycle lanes along Main Street for the summer and revisited fines for the town’s 3-year-old littering ordinance to set a minimum fine.

For the lanes, Selectman Bruce Caplain said he recently met with representatives from the North Country Council for a discussion on “complete streets,” a concept that the Select Board discussed in 2020 that involves a safer flow of vehicular traffic and transportation improvements that include new sidewalks to encourage more bicycling and pedestrian use, higher-visibility crosswalks, and bicycle lanes, with a goal to boost health through more physical activity.

