Bethlehem Board Chair Sets “Record Straight” On Misinformation

As the state continues to investigate a political mailer in Bethlehem that did not include sender contact information as required by law, the chairman of the Select Board said he wants to set the record straight regarding misinformation that was put out to the community.
In February, Eddie Qi, husband of Select Board candidate Cathy Qi, sent a mailer to residents encouraging them to vote for Cathy and two other candidates.
The mailer stated, “The Town of Bethlehem sold the Bethlehem Golf Course (99-acre land plus building) for $425,000 at the end of 2020. The Town Select Board used the funds to reduce property tax last year. That was one of the reasons why your property tax rate had a little drop last year.”
During the board’s March 14 meeting, Select Board chairman Bruce Caplain said the Select Board was accused of certain things that were not true.
“We were accused of using golf course funds, from the sale of the golf course, to lower the budget this year,” said Caplain. “That is an inaccurate statement. The golf course was sold two years ago. The funds go into the unassigned funds and become fungible at that point. No one ever talked about using golf course funds to lower the tax rate.”
What the board did was use $400,000 from the unassigned fund balance from sources of income that were greater than expenditures, he said.
“In essence, we returned that to the taxpayers because that was money that wasn’t used last year and we passed it on,” said Caplain. “It’s unfair to say that we were using golf course funds.
He also addressed statements about the municipal solar array.
“There was a comment on the solar project, calling it worthless because in the winter it’s covered with snow and wouldn’t be used,” said Caplain. “The engineers factored that in, which is why they put them at an angle so the snow falls off them within a day or two. The engineers also factored in the number of cloudy days, rainy days, and short days that we have in the winter. They factored all that in on how they come up with the assessment of what they expect out of the solar panels. Those numbers are factored into the expected output, and it’s not just based on a sunny day, 12 hours a day, 365 days a year. They know we’re in the North Country.”
Given that the project was 70 percent funded by grants and 30 percent with money from the town’s unassigned fund balance with no new taxes raised, the solar project allows Bethlehem to net during the 25-year warranty period at least $675,000, he said.
“That’s after all the expenses, purchases, everything,” said Caplain. “The town will get $675,000, so that’s not a worthless investment. I just wanted to set the record straight.”
