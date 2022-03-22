Bethlehem Board Concerned About Last Bank’s Plan To Leave Town

BETHLEHEM — After learning that Mascoma Savings Bank plans to close its Bethlehem branch, the Select Board is reaching out to the bank directly to express concerns and see if there’s any way that the bank, which they say many residents and businesses rely on, can have at least some presence in the community.
It is the only bank in town.
During the March 14 board meeting, Select Board members expressed their particular concerns and voted 5-0 to send the letter.
Board chairman Bruce Caplain said he views Mascoma’s planned departure as a negative in the town, for a number of reasons, including that businesses and residents need to regularly make deposits and need to get cash on any given day.
“Having it right here in town is very convenient as opposed to driving into Littleton,” he said. “All of a sudden it goes from you being able to walk here and back in 10 minutes to now you spending 40 minutes to go to Littleton,” he said.
In addition to extra time and hardships on businesses, he said Littleton is trying to grow and it would be great to see Mascoma Bank remain in town.
Earlier this month, Caplain and Pam Sullivan, executive director for the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network, met with a bank representative to express their concerns. The two are also drafting a letter to get as many residents and businesses to endorse.
“I think it’s a real loss for the community,” said Selectman Chris Jensen, who noted that Mascoma Bank closed it Franconia branch in recent years.
Jensen asked if there was any chance the bank would reconsider its plan to leave Bethlehem.
“I think the short answer is no,” said Caplain.
The board can ask Mascoma Bank in the letter to reconsider its decision and keep the branch in Bethlehem, but if they’re going to sell the building would they consider working out an arrangement with the new owner to keep a small branch with a smaller office in the building, perhaps open one or two days a week, and with the ATM, he said.
And if that’s not a possibility, the bank can be asked to at least keep the ATM, said Caplain.
“It’s too important,” he said. “Businesses make cash deposits. My sense is they won’t keep their branch here, but they may consider some of the others.”
Select Board member Veronica Morris said what really concerns her is looking at the distribution of Mascoma Bank branches in the North Country, a closing up of the branch in Bethlehem would just leave Mascoma banks in Littleton and Lancaster.
“The rest of their branches are way south of here,” she said.
Perhaps some of the other banks in the area can be made aware that Mascoma Bank plans to leave Bethlehem and the building, at Main and Congress streets, is in a good spot, said Morris.
“It’s centrally located for the community, which brings with it some built-in customers and that that might be something,” she said. “A credit union that might have a branch in Littleton and a branch in Berlin might be willing to creep downwards a little bit, especially in a ready-made building that fundamentally is already set up for the use … The faster we can get a bank in there the better.”
On Tuesday, Caplain said the Select Board was told by Mascoma Bank that the Bethlehem branch would be closed by June 10 and the reason given is because banking has changed and many customers do banking online and electronically and the need for a branch isn’t as great these days.
He said the branch in Bethlehem, though, is still used physically by many in town and the board in its letter will see if Mascoma Bank can co-lease space with the new building owner so a bank representative can still be accessible in the community, or, at the minimum, see if the ATM can remain to serve those business owners who need to make night deposits.
On Tuesday, Mascoma Bank representatives said they will comment after reading the Bethlehem Select Board’s letter.
Prior to Mascoma Bank, the building housed Connecticut River Bank.
Mascoma acquired Connecticut River Bank and its branches in 2013.
