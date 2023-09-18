Bethlehem Board Eyes Permanent Traffic Calming Meaures; Warrant Article For Costly Visitors Center Project

For motorists passing through Bethlehem and for pedestrians crossing its Main Street, changes could be afoot.
Following a pop-up demonstration involving temporary traffic calming measures from Aug. 29 through Labor Day weekend, the Bethlehem Select Board is eyeing permanent traffic calming measures along Main Street.
During their meeting on Monday, the board also discussed the dire state of the visitors center’s roof, an expensive project that they plan to take to the March 2024 town meeting voters through a warrant article.
Traffic
The traffic project spanning from about Lewis Hill Road to Congress Street was helmed by the North Country Council and involved temporary shared bicycle lanes, bump-outs, traffic cones, and electronic speed signs as part of a traffic study with the end goal of slowing vehicle speeds in downtown along Main Street/Route 302 to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
In communication with NCC was Selectman Bruce Caplain, who said despite a few hiccups, the project went smoothly and achieved its intended purpose.
NCC did a great job setting up and monitoring traffic and will soon submit a report that the town can then use to advance possible permanent measures, the discussion of which would go to public input, he said.
“Generally, the feedback that we received was incredibly positive,” said Caplain. “It was really an experiment to see how we can slow traffic down.”
Littleton’s downtown is different than Bethlehem’s in that it’s narrower and traffic naturally moves slower, said Caplain.
In Bethlehem, drivers come fast from both ends and the experiment was to see how speeds can be brought down, he said.
“The New Hampshire Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan came out recently and is so in sync with what we’re trying to do with this traffic counting and bump-outs,” said Caplain. “The DOT will pay for a lot of the work as long as the town will maintain it. It’s similar to sidewalks … They’re very willing to work with us. I think we should use the plan to our advantage as we try to put something forward.”
Veronica Morris, chair of the board, said she was on Route 302 heading west into downtown and observed the convergence of both the bump-outs and speed signs and their effectiveness.
“What was interesting to me is we were slowing down before the Maplewood clubhouse and already slowing down to the 30 mph limit,” she said. “That was the first time I really saw traffic slow like that coming into Bethlehem. Not even during school hours have I seen that happen.”
Some residents weighed in with support for the initiative, which they said slowed traffic down at a time when Main Street is seeing more tractor-trailers and motorcycles, more motorists are barreling through downtown (where the speed limit is 30 mph), and more pedestrians waiting at crosswalks, and as the community grows so grows the need to keep pedestrians safe.
Two weeks ago, the town ordered speed feedback signs expected to be delivered after two to four more weeks for installation.
Visitors Center
The visitors center roof, on a building that had one time been a grand hotel and now not only houses the visitors center but a town historical museum, has seen better days.
“We went to get the roof patched and it is not in a condition where they can patch it,” said Town Administrator Mary Moritz. “So we put a tarp over it until we can move forward.”
“I’m looking at the scope of the work and it’s expensive,” said Selectman Mike Bruno. “There’s no way the Select Board is approving that without a warrant article. That could even be a bond. It’s going to be a lot of money.”
“We have no way of knowing, but yes,” said Morris.
The board voted 5-0 to issue an RFP for large contractors, with a due date of Oct. 30.
The other board members agreed with the March 2024 warrant article.
“If it doesn’t pass town meeting, it won’t happen,” said Moritz. “I did list it [in the RFP] as it will be decided at town meeting.”
The RFP states that the town is issuing it to budget and gather information about adding a foundation, repairing structural inadequacies, and replacing the roof at the visitors center at 2182 Main St. and that the contract will only be awarded to a construction company after town meeting approval.
