Bethlehem Board Gives 2023 Budget Overview, Pumps Brakes On STR Ordinance
The Bethlehem Select Board on Monday agreed to address “unsightly properties” in town with stepped-up enforcement. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

The Bethlehem Select Board on Monday gave an overview of the 2023 proposed budget and prepared to pump the brakes on a proposed short-term rental ordinance, originally slated for the March 2023 town meeting but now likely to be presented in 2024, to give the town more time to fully research its housing issues.

In total, the 2023 proposed budget is $3.373 million, up $190,494, or 6 percent, from the 2022 budget of $3.182 million.

