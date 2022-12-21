Bethlehem Board Gives 2023 Budget Overview, Pumps Brakes On STR Ordinance

The Bethlehem Select Board on Monday gave an overview of the 2023 proposed budget and prepared to pump the brakes on a proposed short-term rental ordinance, originally slated for the March 2023 town meeting but now likely to be presented in 2024, to give the town more time to fully research its housing issues.
In total, the 2023 proposed budget is $3.373 million, up $190,494, or 6 percent, from the 2022 budget of $3.182 million.
Nearly half the increase is attributed to increases in employee health insurance and general liability insurance.
A lot of it also comes from employee salary and compensation increases that are mostly 3 percent across the board, said Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain.
Larger increases include $18,000 added to the executive budget line (including the 3-percent comp increase) to allow for restructuring the town offices.
That includes an additional $7,000 for an employee who will take on the additional responsibility of working as an administrator in the police department.
It also includes changing the role of Mary Moritz, currently the Select Board’s administrative assistant, to town administrator and adjusting the compensation for that, said Caplain.
On Monday, Caplain received an email from Jill Brewer, who chairs the Select Board in Franconia, which also has a town administrator and was bench-marking the average salary for the position.
Franconia’s bench-marking put it between $60,000 and $72,000 annually, and it looks like Bethlehem is right in the middle of that range and did a good job, he said.
“It’s hard to find good people, ” said Selectman Chris Jensen.
Dawn Ferringo, who heads up the town’s welfare department and was the previous planning and zoning coordinator, is returning as planning and zoning coordinator following the retirement of Deb Bayley.
“We are taking multiple part-time roles and rolling them into one full-time person,” said Select Board member Veronica Morris.
Duties will include planning and welfare and also writing grants, said Caplain.
As far as increases to the budget, one is the town’s New Hampshire Retirement System contribution that is set to increase in the new year, said Select Board member April Hibberd.
As for insurance, it it up $74,000, said Caplain.
“The insurance piece is 40 percent of the increase,” said Select Board member Ayla Quieroga. “It’s nothing that we really have control over. That is almost half the increase to the budget.”
The town researched different employee health insurance options, but New Hampshire is a small market and those are the rates it is stuck with, and as a town, there aren’t many choices between providers, not all of which service municipalities, said Morris.
Health insurance went up across the board, and general liability insurance increased significantly, she said.
Short-Term Rentals Ordinance
Several months ago, the board discussed implementing an STR ordinance that would require owners of such rentals to register with the town and provide a contact name and number so someone can be reached in the event there is a problem, emergency, or nuisance issue with a property.
The ordinance proposal comes after several abutters to some rental properties lodged complaints with the town about noise and other issues.
Currently, Tara Bamford, a planning consultant enlisted by the town, has been working with the planning and zoning boards on the drafting of ordinances.
Bethlehem has been awarded a $46,000 Housing Opportunity Planning grant from the state to complete a three-phase comprehensive study on the community’s housing situation, which includes short-term rentals as well as long-term rentals.
In speaking with town officials, Bamford said much research needs to be done to update the town’s ordinances in an effective manner.
She strongly recommends that the Select Board, at the present time, not even take the basic step of implementing an ordinance to make STRs a permittable use, on the rationale that it’s more difficult to go back and edit ordinances already in place.
Bamford recommends that she continue to do the work and that the Select Board look at proposing an STR ordinance for 2024.
Jensen said the board could move forward on the licensing procedure, which it discussed and which was not targeting solely STRs and was aimed instead at finding a way to contact owners of all rental properties in town.
But one of the issues Bamford raised was if the Select Board took any regulatory action it could jeopardize the town’s ability to use the grant, said Morris.
“Giving time for that process to occur is important,” said Morris. “She was very specific and said if we do short-term or long-term it jeopardizes the grant.”
PMR
Regarding Presidential Mountain Resort along Route 302 between Cherry Valley and Brook roads, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation has made the town aware that it has received the driveway permit application and the permit application for the restaurant and is reviewing them, said Caplain.
Included in that is the plan for a crosswalk that the Select Board has been discussing to alleviate pedestrian safety concerns.
PMR owner Yitz Rudich said he’s going to pay for the installation of the crosswalk, which will now include a sidewalk, he said.
PMR has agreed to maintain the sidewalk that will be on PMR property and will have to be far enough from the road so DOT can plow Route 302 and approve the plan, said Caplain.
