Bethlehem Board Okays Grant Application To Help Pay For Transfer Station

During their meeting on Monday, the Bethlehem Select Board approved the submission of a federal grant application in hopes of getting 35 percent federal funding (more than $300,000) toward a total estimated $885,000 municipal transfer station in preparation for the 2026 closure of the North Country Environmental Services landfill.
The 5-0 vote is for the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant application only and does not commit the town to a new transfer station, which would ultimately have to be approved by town meeting voters after several public hearings.
“By the end of 2026, it’s expected that the state is going to require the Casella landfill to close, and what that means is we will no longer have household garbage pickup,” said Chris Jensen, a member of the volunteer transfer station committee, who spoke on behalf of the committee and gave a project overview.
The committee’s job through the years has been to prepare the town for its own transfer station and the reason they’re presenting it now is because the committee learned just a few months ago that the federal funding is available, the money might not be available next year, and the grant application deadline is Friday, April 14, he said.
A big concern of the committee was cost and keeping expenses down, which included not buying any new land.
The town owns about 20 acres along Route 116, a little more than half a mile from Wing Road.
The land, currently being used as a firing range for the Bethlehem Police Department, is the site for a new transfer station.
“It was used as a temporary transfer station for almost six months starting in late 2011,” said Jensen. “Back then, the town spent somewhere around $140,000 to $150,000 preparing the site, and the only reason it was closed is because there was a legal settlement in 2012 in which Casella agreed to pick up household garbage. The committee didn’t want to see that money preparing the land wasted … It didn’t seem right to spend money on another site and then clear it.”
At no public meeting did any resident say the current site would not be a good location for a transfer station, he said.
In 2021, the committee checked with the town of Littleton to see if Bethlehem residents could use the Littleton Transfer Station.
At the time, it was estimated that Bethlehem would have to pay Littleton $25,000 a year to help with the hiring of additional people and that Bethlehem residents would have to buy the Littleton pay-as-you-throw bags.
“The committee’s big concern was that an arrangement with another town could be canceled and then we’d be wondering what we would do about our transfer station,” said Jensen.
Assisting in the latest Bethlehem transfer station plan was Aries Engineering, which completed a site analysis required by the federal grant.
Proposed is a 40-by-80-foot building that would include an office, swap shop, ample storage, and areas for recyclables, food composting, and trash drop-off.
The plan includes purchasing a used compactor truck, which would compact the garbage.
The town would then hire a driver to truck the waste to the Mt. Carberry landfill, near Berlin and run by the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District, which the town contacted several years ago.
At that time, Carberry said it could take Bethlehem’s trash, but would need to wait until the time comes to determine the cost, said Jensen.
For the Bethlehem transfer station, the estimated $885,000 total cost would include site plan preparation and equipment purchase.
“That’s for a transfer station that would be environmentally friendly without spending money on frills,” Jensen said to the Select Board. “If the board goes with this $885,000 estimate, the grant would be about $309,000 or $310,000. We have about $244,000 in the solid waste disposal capital reserve fund, which year after year voters have approved. That means Bethlehem would have to come up with somewhere around $336,000 in new funds. That’s up to you how you want to do it.”
One possibility is to have a few warrant articles for $80,000 each in 2024, 2025, and 2026 town meetings and then pick up whatever is left in the town’s rainy day fund, he said.
“That’s a job for you and the voters to decide,” said Jensen. “The transfer station also plans to look for additional grants.”
Additional phases could include solar energy.
While the plan seems rushed, some of it must be rushed to meet Friday’s grant application deadline, but the important piece for residents to remember is despite the rush they are not being cut out of the process and there will be plenty of time to discuss the project, offer suggestions, and fine-tune everything, he said.
“That’s because whatever is approved tonight is only for the grant application,” said Jensen. “We’re just trying to meet a deadline.”
In the coming months, the transfer station committee plans informational sessions to explain the project in more detail, and the Select Board will hold public hearings.
Voters will have the final decision, and if they vote down a transfer station, any grant that is awarded can be declined, said Jensen.
Select Board members thanked the committee for their work on the proposal and reiterated that the town is not committing to anything and the board’s vote on Monday is solely to approve the grant application.
“Just because we approve the grant application, doesn’t mean we approve the project as proposed,” said Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board.
If the project is approved, she estimates one or two trash compactor truck trips per week to haul municipal solid waste.
If, following any plan revisions, the total estimated project cost goes below $885,000, Jensen said the total dollar amount from the USDA grant would decrease but remain 35 percent of the total project cost.
