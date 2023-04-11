Bethlehem Board Okays Grant Application To Help Pay For Transfer Station
This town-owned parcel off of Route 116 in Bethlehem, currently being used as a shooting range for Bethlehem police officers, is being considered for Bethlehem’s municipal transfer station after 2026, when the NCES transfer station is projected to close. On Monday, selectmen considered the possibility that NCES could close earlier if the state pulls its operating permit. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

During their meeting on Monday, the Bethlehem Select Board approved the submission of a federal grant application in hopes of getting 35 percent federal funding (more than $300,000) toward a total estimated $885,000 municipal transfer station in preparation for the 2026 closure of the North Country Environmental Services landfill.

The 5-0 vote is for the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant application only and does not commit the town to a new transfer station, which would ultimately have to be approved by town meeting voters after several public hearings.

