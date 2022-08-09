Bethlehem Board Renames Columbus Day Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In a split vote, and after some debate and disagreement on how to proceed, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday voted to rename Columbus Day Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The board first raised the name-changing proposal during a meeting in June, when two residents were split on the idea.

