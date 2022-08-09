Bethlehem Board Renames Columbus Day Indigenous Peoples’ Day

In a split vote, and after some debate and disagreement on how to proceed, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday voted to rename Columbus Day Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The board first raised the name-changing proposal during a meeting in June, when two residents were split on the idea.
The discussion followed a citizen request by Erin Talcott, a supporter who said other communities in New Hampshire are changing Columbus Day, recognized as the second Monday in October, to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The Select Board then agreed to delay a decision until board members first spoke with Native American peoples.
During Monday’s meeting, Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said he put the proposal back on the meeting agenda after speaking with some local residents who are Native Americans as well as Dr. Simone Whitecloud, a Native American woman who gave a presentation at The Colonial Theater, and several leaders of the Abenaki tribe.
“All of them, across the board, were 100 percent supportive of this,” he said. “They would like to see our town join … I think there’s 27 other towns or cities in the state that have Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”
Select Board member Ayla Queiroga, who also spoke with Whitecloud, said the Bethlehem Select Board in May approved making Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865 as the day the last African-American slaves were emancipated, a paid day off for town employees following the federal government’s 2021 proclamation of Juneteenth, recognized as the third Monday in June, being a new federal holiday.
Columbus Day has already been a paid day off for Bethlehem town staff after the Select Board agreed to make it so a number of years ago.
Along with speaking with Native Americans regarding the name change, Queiroga said the Select Board already set a precedent in declaring Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees, and said a change to Indigenous Peoples’ Day doesn’t really have a financial impact.
“I’m for changing the name given the information that I’ve had,” she said.
“I support it,” said Select Board member April Hibberd. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Select Board member Chris Jensen sought to apply the brakes.
There are a number of items, in particular regulations and things of that nature, that a Select Board can approve and not get caught up in sending to a town meeting vote or wait to see what the whole town thinks, he said.
“I think this is an exception,” said Jensen.
He said he’s not sure that some board members speaking with a handful of people and hearing some opinions by residents during the last discussion should be the deciding factors for a name change.
“Just declaring it right off the bat, I can see all sorts of negative feed back over that, and I’m not sure it’s worth it,” said Jensen.
Queiroga asked why the board would not require a public hearing for Juneteenth, which has a financial impact on the town, but should require a hearing for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“Because Juneteenth is a federal holiday,” said Jensen.
“So it’s the name change piece?” asked Queiroga.
“Yeah,” said Jensen.
“I think I just have a difference of opinion,” said Queiroga. “Technically, the state has been recognizing Juneteenth and as a Select Board we decided it was worth approving and adding that Monday …”
“I think before we just decide to do it, there ought to be a public hearing,” said Jensen. “Talking to a handful of people who are obviously going to be in favor of it is one thing … but we get so nervous about adopting regulations or doing anything and whether or not it should be on a town warrant or town vote, I think before you do this there ought to be at least a public hearing.”
Caplain said he thinks the board set a precedent with Juneteenth and he put Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday’s meeting agenda so residents who wanted to offer their views could attend the meeting.
No resident offered input.
If the board were to put Indigenous Peoples’ Day to a public hearing, then it should have done the same for Juneteenth, said Queiroga.
“To me, this is not as big of an … overall legislative decision,” she said.
While the state of New Hampshire does not officially recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the day was proclaimed a national holiday by the federal government in 2021, marking Oct. 11 as the day to celebrate the histories and cultures of Native American peoples.
In some parts of the nation in recent decades, Columbus Day has become controversial, with detractors of the name arguing that the American arrival of the Europeans, among the first Christopher Columbus, led to the genocide of Native American tribes, the seizure of their lands, and the loss of some cultures.
Queiroga made the motion to change the name of Columbus Day in Bethlehem to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The motion was seconded by Hibberd.
The board voted 4-1, with Jensen, the nay vote, saying he still believes there should first be a public hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.