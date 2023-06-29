Bethlehem:Board Sets Littering Fines, Adds Community Service As Added Punishment

After a littering ordinance carrying fines for violators was adopted several weeks ago in Bethlehem, a volunteer clean-up group is forming in the town to help keep roadsides clear of trash. Litter has become a concern of a growing number of residents, who in July began expressing their concerns to selectmen, including concerns about dumped furniture items, among them a recliner seen here on Wing Road. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Although no fines for littering have been levied yet, the Bethlehem Select Board, after being asked for guidance by the police department, has set specific fine amounts and added as an additional punishment possible community service for violators who take their case to court and are found guilty.
In September 2020, after complaints about litter around town were made by numerous residents, the board adopted a litter control ordinance that carried a maximum fine of up to $1,000.
Several months ago, however, the police department requested more guidance from the board in regard to specific fine amounts because they weren’t sure how much to write a ticket for as it hadn’t been codified in the ordinance.
During their meeting on Monday, the board, after learning what neighboring towns set for their fine amounts, voted 5-0 for a motion to set fines in Bethlehem at $150 for the first offense, $300 for subsequent offenses, and up to $1,000 per violation at the discretion of the police officer.
The board also added in the ability to request that the court require community service, in the form of litter cleanup around town, for a litter violator who refuses to pay, takes their case to Littleton District Court, and is found guilty.
“When it comes down to it, if you want the litter picked up, to require somebody picking it up as part of their court order makes a lot of sense,” said Veronica Morris, chair of the board.
For fine amounts, the board modeled the fines in Bethlehem on those in the town of Lincoln.
They also noted that Danville, New Hampshire, also has a higher fine for the dumping of hazardous materials, one that Morris said comes under the state law that prohibits the dumping of such materials.
In a separate matter discussed previously and brought up again on Monday, the board voted 5-0 to add a sentence in the parks and recreation code of conduct that states children should not be expelled from recreational programs because of the bad behavior of parents or adults.
“That was a great add,” said Selectman Mike Bruno.
