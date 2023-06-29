Bethlehem:Board Sets Littering Fines, Adds Community Service As Added Punishment
Buy Now

After a littering ordinance carrying fines for violators was adopted several weeks ago in Bethlehem, a volunteer clean-up group is forming in the town to help keep roadsides clear of trash. Litter has become a concern of a growing number of residents, who in July began expressing their concerns to selectmen, including concerns about dumped furniture items, among them a recliner seen here on Wing Road. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Although no fines for littering have been levied yet, the Bethlehem Select Board, after being asked for guidance by the police department, has set specific fine amounts and added as an additional punishment possible community service for violators who take their case to court and are found guilty.

In September 2020, after complaints about litter around town were made by numerous residents, the board adopted a litter control ordinance that carried a maximum fine of up to $1,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments