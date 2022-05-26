Bethlehem Board To Rank Suggestions On Where To Spend Federal Stimulus Dollars

The Bethlehem Select Board this week took a plethora of suggestions on where to spend the total $270,000 the town is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) federal stimulus money.
On Tuesday, the board held a public hearing to accept recommendations by residents and Select Board members and will now rank and prioritize those ideas and make decisions during upcoming board meetings.
“Let’s look at it with remaining funds for this year and next year,” said Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain.
The town has received $135,000 and has used $60,000 so far, with $75,000 left for this year, he said.
“But we get another $135,000 next year, so let’s look at it in total for the $210,000 that we have and approach it that way,” said Caplain.
In an email to the board, resident Chris McGrath said although the federal money can’t technically be used to reduce taxes, it can be used to fund projects already in the 2022 budget, such as fixing the roof in the visitors center or maintenance issues at town hall.
In another email, resident Barry Zitser, on behalf of the transfer station committee that he chairs, suggested implementing a composting equipment rebate, a total $5,000 program that would offer a maximum rebate of $100 to residents in an effort to reduce trash going into the landfill.
Select Board member Veronica Morris said anything that involves transferring funds directly to taxpayers like a rebate program is not something that falls under the ordinary duties of the town and is probably problematic, but the town could alternatively do something like a bulk purchase of composters and sell them to people.
Caplain suggested selling them at less than cost, similar to the rebate idea.
Zitser also suggested spending money on increasing storage space at town hall, repairing or replacing the fire station roof, for a technical evaluation of the transfer station site along Route 116, the community garden, the garage at the highway department, updated administration equipment, and parking spaces for the Mt. Aggasiz Trail.
Resident Nancy Strand suggested sprucing up Main Street.
“I believe first impressions are incredibly important,” she said. “And the first impression coming into Bethlehem going up Long Hill and over the ridge and looking down Main Street I think could be greatly improved with some beautification efforts.”
The utility poles on the north side of the street have hardware attached to them for hanging things, and what could be hung on them are new banners reflecting the town’s brand, “Just Be.”
The current four historic Bethlehem banners that are hanging on poles look like they’ve been there for a while, she said.
“From the country club to a little past town hall, I counted 21 poles and I think we can get some more banners that are branded as Just Be and you can keep the old ones and maybe intersperse them,” said Strand.
On the south side of Main Street is a sidewalk that has a very steep drop that is mostly dirt as it goes down the street, she said.
The town could plant wildflowers in the berms or put in something perennial that could be there for years as a way to improve the spring and summer look, said Strand.
In winter, taking a cue from the decorations along Littleton’s Main Street and efforts in other towns, Strand proposed that Bethlehem buy 10 Star of Bethlehem lights, each about 6 feet tall, at a total cost of $4,338.
“A Star of Bethlehem is a standard decorative thing and it’s appropriate for our town,” she said. “It could be on every other pole.”
Strand also suggested extending the existing sidewalk on the north side of Main Street to the Bethlehem Elementary School so students don’t have to cross the street at the school crosswalk and then re-cross it at the public library to reach the library, she said.
At an average cost of $8.63 a foot, she estimated a total cost of $8,000.
Select Board member April Hibberd had the sidewalk suggestion on her list.
Strand also suggested giving a few thousand dollars to the skate park that she said could be improved.
Morris said her wish list with input from department heads includes new printers for the town clerk and tax collector, a request to refinish the first floor at town hall, and spending on some early preventative maintenance for the town hall building.
Hibberd said town clerk Mary Jackson is seeking to make a second registration window when the office is busy, one that would be at a lower height to accommodate those with disabilities.
Paying for a cemetery survey out of ARPA funds would be another expenditure option, said Morris.
“I think there are some budgetary items that can be shifted to the ARPA funds and that would ultimately reduce the tax rate for all of our ratepayers,” she said.
To solve a storage crunch in the police department, she suggested hiring an interior designer to reconfigure the space, at a cost of about $6,000 that she said could make a big difference in the short term.
“They may be able to reconfigure that space a little bit so it’s more functional because it’s definitely not functional right now,” said Morris.
Hibberd said the police chief would also like a new camera system outside the building and is working on getting an estimate for it.
She also suggested a storage container for about $4,000 to $5,000 that would help ease some storage issues in the town building.
In addition, at a cost of about $10,000 to $15,000, moving the town food pantry from the basement of the town hall to a new shed beside the Little Free Pantry behind town hall would eliminate interruption to town staff and allow volunteers during open hours to be in the town food pantry shed, said Hibberd.
When the municipal food pantry is closed, those in need could go right next door to the Little Free Pantry, which would be easier to keep stocked, she said.
Selectman Chris Jensen supports the idea of using $10,000 to get the planning board’s site plan and land use regulations sorted out so they don’t cause problems for the town down the line.
He also suggested a new welfare direct assistance budget so the town doesn’t run short on money “if the economy goes increasingly sour and we have more people who need help or need lodging.”
Although the town can hope for earmarked money for the skate park, there is no guarantee, and putting some ARPA funding into the skate park would allow the community’s youth to begin enjoying it sooner rather than later, said Jensen.
Jensen, too, suggested a generator for the town hall in the event there is a longer-term power outage.
So far, $60,000 is committed to the town solar project and Caplain has proposed $15,000 for new electric vehicle chargers and $10,000 for speed feedback signs, said Morris.
“Thank you for all of the input,” Caplain said at the close of the 40-minute public hearing. “We have a lot of work ahead of us to figure out how we want to spend it. There are some great suggestions.”
