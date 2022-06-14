Bethlehem Board Votes After Heated Discussion On Site Plan, Permits Process

The chairman of the Bethlehem Select Board took some heat from some fellow board members who said he signed off on a building permit for Presidential Mountain Resort despite site plan regulations that first require a site plan review by the planning board.
In the end, the Select Board voted 4-0 to ensure that a site plan review for PMR occurs before any future building permit is issued.
The board discussion on June 6 began with Select Board member April Hibberd seeking to clarify the building permit process.
Also wanting to bring up how building permits are issued was Selectman Chris Jensen, who noted that the permits are issued with the approval of the Select Board.
“In particular, I’m talking about Presidential Mountain Resort and their hopes to build a new restaurant at the site of the old restaurant,” he said.
PMR is owned by Yitzchock Rudich, who has enlisted David Eckman as his engineer.
“A few weeks ago, the Select Board discussed a request from Presidential Mountain Resort, which basically asked us to change the standard practice, which, for a commercial building, is you go to the planning board and you get a site plan approval and then you get a building permit,” said Jensen. “In a letter to the Select Board, PMR asked the Select Board to do it differently. They thought it would be okay and would like us to just issue a building permit and ignore the site plan part of it. The Select Board members at that meeting said, no, we don’t think we can possibly do that.”
At the last planning board meeting, Eckman discussed how PMR built a 700-square-foot extension to a community/recreation building without a site plan.
“He then moved into some comments about building the restaurant, which indicated to me they have not given up on the idea they would like to get a building permit without going through site plan review,” said Jensen. “If you look at our site plan regulations, it is very clear that a commercial building requires site plan review before a building permit can be issued … It’s there to protect the town and be fair to all the different businesses. My thought is it might be helpful to Mr. Rudich and Mr. Eckman … to make it clear to them that are not interested in violating the standard procedures in the town site plan regulations and they will not get a building permit to put up any kind of a structure without going through the proper process, which is site plan approval.”
Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain signed off on the building permit for the building extension.
When the Select Board discussed the restaurant, Caplain said board members agreed that nothing would be signed until PMR came back to the board, and to date, PMR has not returned.
“I think we need to back up for a moment because we are tiptoeing around the real issue,” Hibberd said to Caplain. “The real issue is the other permit you did sign … You contacted PMR and had them come in and fill out the paperwork and you issued a building permit … without them coming in for site plan review.”
“The discussion was about the restaurant,” said Caplain.
“That night that was the discussion, but part of that discussion was the fact that they needed to go through site plan review, which would mean any building on that property because it’s a commercial property,” said Hibberd.
All commercial buildings in all districts require site plan approval and the question was how significant was the renovation to the PMR community building in regard to needing site plan approval, said Select Board member Veronica Morris.
Caplain said he had sent an email to planning board chairman Mike Bruno regarding the site plan review.
“The thing I find worrisome about that is, in my opinion, it has the appearance of the chairman of the Select Board lobbying the chairman of the planning board to go around the accepted and required process, which is site plan review and then the building permit,” said Jensen
Caplain said that’s a strong accusation and said his role was seeking input from the planning board.
“I was trying to fix a problem where there was a problem and it seems the other members of the board think I overstepped,” he said. “My intention was not to do that and if I did that I sincerely apologize. That was never the intention … There was no ill will, no intention to do anything inappropriately or against the wishes of the board and I apologize if it came across that way.”
Select Board member Ayla Queiroga suggested the board make clear in its procedures that site plan is required beforehand and it would be a good idea to reach out to PMR and remind its representatives of the process.
Morris said the only thing she thinks the board should do is respond in writing to the letter from PMR that she said is basically an appeal to bypass site plan review.
The Select Board, she said, has never sent a response letter stating the appeal is denied.
At that point, Jensen made a motion for the Select Board to not approve a building permit for the restaurant at PMR without it first going through the site plan process.
Morris seconded.
Caplain said he doesn’t like singling out just PMR and if any statement should be made in the motion it should be a broader statement.
“It’s singled out for a reason, and that reason is they are making an effort and there has been some contact from the Select Board and some discussion about trying to find a way around site plan regulations,” said Jensen. “They are not being singled out for any other reason. I think we could help Mr. Rudich and Mr. Eckman by not letting them go on to think that somehow they are going to magically avoid going to the planning board. It would make it clear to them exactly what they need to do to get that restaurant going. We have site plan regulations to protect the town and I don’t think we can start fudging them to help his company, or that company, or anyone.”
If that starts, the town would end up with a big legal budget, he said.
Hibberd said the town had the same issue with previous projects that had plans not matching the work that was completed and the applicants had to return to the planning board to make it right.
“Everybody just has to follow the same process,” she said.
Morris said by voting on Jensen’s motion it cements it that PMR’s appeal to the Select Board is denied and a building permit is not issued until the process is followed correctly.
Board members voted 4-0 to approve the motion, with Caplain abstaining.
