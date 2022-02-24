BETHLEHEM — The annual candidates night on Tuesday gave opportunities for those running for the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment to state their positions and priorities, and it also revealed who was behind the “Bethlehem Inhabitants” mystery mailer and text survey encouraging residents to vote for three specific Select Board candidates.
Seeking election to two open one-year seats on the Select Board are incumbent Selectman Chris Jensen, ZBA member Patrick Doughty, and residents Ayla Queiroga, Cathy Qi, and David Wright (in a letter, Wright said he was unable to participate in candidates night).
Seeking election to two open three-year seats on the Select Board are incumbent Selectman and board chairman Bruce Caplain, incumbent Select Board member Veronica Morris, who was appointed last year to fill a vacancy, and resident Cathy Qi.
Taking pre-submitted questions read by moderator Mike Bruno, the candidates were asked their views on a number of topics that included short-term rentals, affordable housing, protecting Bethlehem’s small-town character in an era of town growth, and what they think of two spouses or significant others serving on the same board.
The Mailer And Text Survey
Last week, a postcard mailer went out to residents stating that the proposed 2022 town budget went up 11.5 percent ($327,000) and asking them if property taxes “make you wonder about how you will make ends meet?”
The mailer asked residents to participate in a survey on the back of the postcard to let “us know how you feel.”
The ‘us’ is a group called “Bethlehem Inhabitants,” which asked residents with concerns to text a listed phone number and take a property tax survey and join a message list and answer if they think Bethlehem’s property tax is affordable.
The mailer contained no identifying information about the group or who funds it.
Residents who texted were asked to support Qi, Doughty, and Wright for the Select Board.
To all of the Select Board candidates, Bruno read a pre-submitted question asking them if they had any involvement in the mailer, if they know who sent it, and if they know who funded it.
The answer from all the candidates was no, except for Qi.
“The postcard was sent by my husband,” said Qi, a newer resident to town with her husband, Eddie Qi.
Eddie is responsible for the survey, she said.
“From what I have seen, some of that information was incorrect,” Caplain said of the mailer. “That’s unfortunate. I also believe the mailer was illegal, according to the election rules, so that’s also unfortunate.”
Select Board Candidates Answer Questions
A question posed to all Select Board candidates was how they feel about two of five members serving on the board who are spouses or significant others who live with each other.
The question refers to Caplain and Quieroga.
Jensen said he thought about that and said Quieroga, a certified public accountant, has a degree in organizational behavior, which is a skill set selectmen could use on the board, and from a personal standpoint he can’t tell his wife to do anything.
Doughty said he believes it poses a conflict of interest and an ethics problem. Qi also said there’s a conflict.
Not all agreed.
“If we’re talking about family members, for years and years we’ve had a mother and son who served on the planning board and nobody raised a question about that,” said Jensen.
“I believe this is an issue for the voters to decide, whether or not they feel comfortable about it,” said Morris. “Ayla has amazing qualifications. I doubt Bruce can tell Ayla what to do or vice versa. I’d also like to point out there is a Select Board candidate [Wright] who is the son of a town employee and who is literally going to be signing payroll for that person and nobody has brought that up as an issue. If we’re going to bring that up, bring it up for everybody in the room. It’s either a problem for everyone or it’s not.”
Quieroga said anybody who knows her knows she is independent and has her own opinions.
Incumbent board members were asked about the 11.5-percent budget increase and if they considered how it would financially impact residents, some of whom might be struggling to pay bills.
Earlier in the year, board members said inflation and rising costs of goods and services was driving the increase as well as the need to keep employee salaries competitive to attract and retain good employees.
“We always consider how the budget and tax rate impacts people and we talk about that in the budget hearings,” said Caplain.
In the current tough year, the board used money in the unassigned fund balance, as it does every year, to reduce the tax rate for everyone, he said.
“What the budget doesn’t reflect is potential revenue, and I believe we have the opportunity to raise revenue, not from taxpayers, but from more uses,” said Morris.
Jensen said the board went through public budgeting meetings when virtually no residents showed up to offer input and now some Select Board candidates are running on cutting the budget.
He said it was a tough budget year and the process was like walking a tightrope.
The 11.5 percent was the best the board could do without cutting services, said Jensen.
Candidates were asked about short-term rentals (lately, a source of noise and disturbance complaints by some residents) and what their thoughts are on possibly restricting them or taxing them as businesses and lowering the tax rate for residential properties.
Many candidates said they would, after looking into it and if feasible, be open to possibly taxing short-term rentals as businesses. To a question on affordable housing, many also said the shortage of such housing is a problem in the area that needs to be addressed.
For another question about concerns by residents, the candidates generally agreed that there could be a better system for addressing concerns and complaints by residents in a more timely manner.
When asked if they would support an expansion of the Casella Waste Systems landfill beyond its projected closing date of 2026, some candidates said they are personally not in favor of expansion and most said any expansion decision should be up to voters.
In 2017 and 2018, voters rejected expansion.
They were asked what they hope to accomplish if elected.
Doughty, a contract administrator for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and former town planning board member, said he has been an active member of the community and he is a fiscal conservative who would like to have a flat-line budget for next year.
Quieroga said she would like to apply her accounting and finance background on the board.
Jensen said he would like to continue pursuing grants, such as the $200,000 in grants the town was able to secure for its solar project, see how residents who are struggling can be helped with Bethlehem Cares, work out a policy for short-term rentals, and address what some residents see as junkyards that affect their property values.
Morris, with a background in contracts and grants, said she has no grand sweeping vision for the town, but is focused on the details so Bethlehem can be great. She said she would also like to work on solving the storage problem for town departments by giving them functional space instead of just large containers.
Caplain, a certified public accountant, said he would like to help Bethlehem plan for the future and grow in a positive way, be fiscally conservative, work on the town marketing plan, continue writing grant applications, working on the tri-town bike friendly initiative, and help residents in need through the Small Acts and other initiatives.
Qi, a global account manager who also owns seven Airbnb short-term rental units in Bethlehem, said she would like to strengthen the sense of community in town and bring some management changes to the board.
The three-year term candidates were asked with the marketing of the town and increased growth how they would protect Bethlehem’s small-town charm.
Morris said the town’s master plan specifically sets guidance to keep the charm, and the plan is something reviewed by town planners.
Things that foster a sense of community and connection, such as Bethlehem Cares, can continue to be encouraged, she said.
Caplain said there is a balance that needs to be struck by encouraging businesses and activities to come to town while at the same time not changing the face of Bethlehem and its eclectic constituencies.
Qi said the support in the community and the voice of elders need can be strengthened and encouraged.
Planning, Zoning, Town Clerk, Town Moderator Candidates
Running unopposed for town clerk and tax collector is Mary Jackson, who will have served 10 years. She is running for a three-year term.
Incumbent town moderator Mary Lou Krambeer is running unopposed for a two-year term.
Running for two open three-year terms on the ZBA are incumbent Shane MacElhiney and residents Chris McGrath, a former planner, and Nancy Strand.
Running for two open three-year seats on the planning board are incumbent planner Kevin Roy, who did not participate in candidates night, and planner Martie Cook.
