Bethlehem Cares Group Grows

Just two months after forming, a philanthropic group in Bethlehem has helped its first resident in need and now has north of a dozen donors.
Bethlehem Cares was formed by town residents as a direct assistance program to help neighbors with an unexpected financial need that falls outside of the Bethlehem Food Pantry or municipal welfare office.
“It’s going great,” April Hibberd, Bethlehem Cares committee member and administrator, said Tuesday. “We have awarded one grant so far, for $800 to help a veteran purchase a vehicle so he has transportation.”
The group began as an avenue for residents to help others in some way during the COVID-19 pandemic and evolved from there.
“It’s awesome,” said Hibberd. “There are so many people who have a need that isn’t solved through welfare and this really makes a difference for them.”
To date, there is a total of 15 donors, including one business, Drummond’s Ski Shop, who have contributed a current total of about $3,000 toward the Bethlehem Cares fund.
“It’s fantastic and it’s a nice little stash,” she said. “We have had three applications come in and one of them is still in the works.”
For one application, the committee, which meets once a month, needs to get more information before deciding whether or not to approve it.
“We will make a determination at our next meeting,” said Hibberd. “We couldn’t act on that one because there wasn’t a specific need identified.”
Applicants, who must be Bethlehem residents, are asked to identify a specific need and not an overall need.
Bethlehem Cares does not give any money directly to applicants but pays for the need by giving the money directly to a service vendor or product supplier.
The intent is to offer one-time assistance.
Hibberd thanked community members for stepping up to the plate.
“We appreciate the community, and there are some very caring people, which is nice to see in this time,” she said. “It’s been a very hard year for everybody and it’s nice to see the caring for people within your own community.
As it was forming, Bethlehem Cares committee members considered advancing the initiative on their own through the creation of a nonprofit organization but decided the better option instead was to set up a trust fund through the town, with the guideline that the committee of no more than eight members would include at least one selectman and the town welfare/direct assistance director.
Donors can send contributions by check or directly through the electronic PayPal link set up on the group’s website at www.bethlehemcares.org.
“All we want to do is help people and be caring,” said Hibberd. “We want to inspire other community members to do this, whether it’s officially through this type of mechanism or even just knowing that their neighbor needs help.”
The Bethlehem Cares mission is “to assist Bethlehem residents in times of unexpected financial need” and the vision is “to use donations from our caring community to help our friends, neighbors and strangers who need financial assistance due to unforeseen expenses. In doing so, we seek to inspire kindness and compassion that will energize people to pay it forward through their own compassion-driven actions to increase unity and connection in our community.”
Other ways are also considered to grow the fund.
“We hope to do some fund-raising at some point,” said Hibberd. “We haven’t planned one yet and figured we’d wait and see how the first few months go.”
