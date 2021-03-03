Bethlehem Cares:New Group Seeks To Extend Assistance Beyond Food Pantry

There’s a new group in town that seeks to lift up residents in need.
Called Bethlehem Cares, it wants to offer assistance to those who have needs beyond the food pantry and town welfare office.
Its members are asking the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen for permission to establish a trust fund to manage donations, at no expense to taxpayers.
“There’s eight of us that have formed this committee and we have been discussing whether to do it privately on our own or to do it through the town,” April Hibberd, the town’s former administrative assistant, said to selectmen during their meeting on Monday.
Hibberd also served as the town’s welfare director.
“As the welfare director, I’ve seen all the people that come through and don’t necessarily qualify for welfare, but they still have needs,” she said “It would be nice to have a mechanism to be able to help them. That is what our intent is.”
The paths forward are to seek a nonprofit status, which is very involved, or go through the town, which would carry more benefits for the initiative, said Hibberd.
“There would be no taxpayer money involved at all and it would all be through donations,” she said.
The first step is seeing if the town of Bethlehem in the past ever adopted RSA 31:19-a, the statute on trust funds created by towns that would allow selectmen to approve the establishment of a fund for Bethlehem Cares, said Hibberd.
If already adopted, the group can submit its guidelines and application and the board could make an approval without the request having to go on a warrant article before town meeting voters.
“If the town has passed that, the board can make a decision,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman Gabe Boisseau. “If not, we’d have to wait another year to accept it as a warrant article.”
Selectman Chris Jensen spoke of the potential for the fund.
From time to time, somebody will ask the board if they can make a contribution for something other than the food pantry, because the pantry at the moment is well-stocked and has a reserve of money that can’t be used for anything else, he said.
“They want to know if they can donate to help people who might need 200 bucks to fix their car because they can’t go to work,” said Jensen. “The answer has always been no, we don’t have the mechanism to do that. What this would do is address that … It would be a mechanism for people who have some extra money and would like to contribute to help those who don’t have extra money. It would just be a lot faster than a [nonprofit] 501(c)(3), which could take up to a year to do.”
The town would hold the trust fund and the money would be expended by the Bethlehem Cares organization, said Boisseau.
Selectman Mary Moritz said a fund would be a complement to the town welfare and would allow Bethlehem to utilize some donations it hasn’t been able to utilize.
Selectman Linda Moore said it is a great idea that allows “people to help other people.”
“Within the last year, I had so many people contact me and we just don’t need the money for the food pantry that people have donated to just because they want to do something,” said Hibberd. “This will even it out. We’ll still have the money that goes to the food pantry and then we’ll have this other money to help people with other obstacles that welfare can’t help with.”
In addition to seeing if the town adopted the trust fund statute, Jensen said the board can allow the group to establish guidelines as to how funds can be dispensed and under which circumstances and how those things would be checked.
Residents were also in support.
“When the first stimulus checks came out, we had a couple of people call us and I had to tell them the food bank is well-funded and I don’t know what else you can do,” said Cheryl Jensen. “I think this would be great. Sometimes a car repair is all that stands between somebody and real disaster.”
Andrea Bryant said don’t forget about children because there might be a parent who needs to buyer sneakers or other items for a child.
“We have thought about that,” said Hibberd. “We talked about kids that might need braces or eyeglasses that insurance doesn’t cover, and things like that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.