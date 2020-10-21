Christmas in Bethlehem, the holiday event featuring Santa Claus, workshops for children, music, a parade and fireworks, is canceled for 2020 because of health and safety concerns during the coronavirus.

“We can’t do it because we serve food and other things and it just wouldn’t be good,” Jack Anderson, Bethlehem’s fire chief and emergency management director, said Tuesday.

