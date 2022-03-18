Bethlehem Committee Forming To Study Needs Of A New Fire Station

BETHLEHEM — For about eight decades, the Bethlehem Fire Department has been housed in the center of town, in a structure behind town hall.
For several generations, the fire station served its purpose, but town officials say a new building is needed to meet today’s fire service needs.
During their meeting on Monday, Select Board members agreed to being the process of formally creating a committee to discuss what the fire department will need in a new facility and if it will be feasible to create a public safety building that could also house the police department, whose space in the town hall building is also becoming increasingly cramped.
The discussion about a new fire station has been had a few times with Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson and others and it’s now time to take it to the next level, said Select Board chairman Bruce Caplain.
“I had a conservation with Jack about it and he’s already started looking at sites, just casually exploring where it might go,” said Caplain. “I think we should form a committee, and obviously Jack would need to be part of it, and determine what the needs are for a new building and start to move forward with it … It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen this year, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen next year.”
Size and cost have yet to be determined.
As for the current fire station space, Select Board member April Hibberd said the town can make sure it’s well-utilized after the fire department leaves, whether the space is used for the police department, for storage, or for another use.
Selectman Chris Jensen suggested exploring having the police department share a new fire station as opposed to police continuing in their downstairs town hall space.
One nearby town, Franconia, had a safety services facility built in late 2014 that houses both the police and fire department.
Bethlehem Select Board members suggested having separate committees for their police and fire departments, but with some joint discussions to see if a dual-purpose public safety facility would work for Bethlehem.
“They can’t share locker rooms because the police need to have their own space separate from the volunteer fire department,” said Select Board member Veronica Morris. “It just becomes a traffic issue. The other thing is if we combine them we will probably need a larger site, and larger sites are farther out in town and so it moves them out of the potential of being faster to respond to things. … There are lots of pieces that go into it.”
Resident David Van Houten, a member of the Bethlehem Energy Commission, asked that the commission have a representative on the committee or involvement in the new building to maximize energy efficiency.
The working plan is to have a committee with two Select Board members, the fire chief or his designee, the police chief and his designee, and one or members of the public, for a committee with a total of five or six people.
On Thursday, Anderson said the fire department has been located at its current site since the 1940s.
The original building is no longer there and was replaced by the town hall elevator.
The current fire station building was constructed in 1951, as reflected in the cornerstone above the garage doors.
In the ensuing decades, more equipment and larger trucks have been needed to meet today’s fire service needs.
“It’s becoming cramped and it’s in the wrong place,” said Anderson. “It used to be everyone in town worked in town and was on the fire department, but now everyone who’s on the fire department doesn’t work in town. It’s in a congested area and shouldn’t be there.”
The first job of a committee is to determine the size and fire department needs and if the police department would be housed in the building or not, he said.
“We need to figure out what we need in the building, not only for apparatus space, but office space” said Anderson. “And nowadays you have to have extractors for your gear for washing and drying it.”
The committee, and those that might be needed to be formed after it, has a lot of work ahead, he said.
“There’s much to do,” said Anderson. “We will start and get some facts and figures and go from there.”
