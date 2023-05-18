Bethlehem Committee Looks At Putting Both Police And Fire In New Building
A committee is forming in Bethlehem to look into the needs of a new fire station to replace the increasingly cramped station behind town hall. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

One year after forming, the new fire/police station committee in Bethlehem is advancing its study for a new building, determining what the facility will need, and is looking at several properties in town as potential locations.

In March 2022, as the committee that includes Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson, Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville and several citizen advisory members was being created, a question asked was if it’s feasible for the police department, which is currently housed on the bottom floor of town hall beside the existing fire station, to be housed in the same new building as the fire department and ambulance.

