Bethlehem Committee Looks At Putting Both Police And Fire In New Building

One year after forming, the new fire/police station committee in Bethlehem is advancing its study for a new building, determining what the facility will need, and is looking at several properties in town as potential locations.
In March 2022, as the committee that includes Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson, Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville and several citizen advisory members was being created, a question asked was if it’s feasible for the police department, which is currently housed on the bottom floor of town hall beside the existing fire station, to be housed in the same new building as the fire department and ambulance.
Town officials recognized that both departments have different needs and space requirements, and Anderson had said the first job of the committee should be to determine the building size and fire department needs and if the police department could be located in the same building or not.
On Monday, Selectman Mike Bruno, who serves on the committee, gave an update on the committee’s progress so far.
The first order of business was to determine all options and where the committee was going to focus its efforts, he said.
“We realized that it makes no sense to have a separate police and a separate fire as a new building, because we also recognize there is a need for additional storage and expansion,” said Bruno. “So the board shifted toward having the new building be public safety, so it would be police and fire.”
The police department’s current space is cramped, making that department’s operations difficult, including the storing of evidence and other items.
“We all agreed that the fire station, built in 1951 with an addition in 1956, probably needs to go away,” said Bruno. “It’s not functional, and there’s all the leakage. It was just never done right.”
The committee then focused on looking at properties, preferably those that are town-owned, for a suitable location, he said.
Bruno, who has served as a call firefighter, and Anderson agreed to look at the necessary square footage, the needs and not the wants, and how the facility can be co-located and organized.
As a group, committee members will begin meeting with local chiefs in communities for a tour of their buildings and ask the chiefs what they like about their facility and what they wish they could have done differently, said Bruno.
“Jack has some in mind, in Maine and here,” said Bruno.
Anderson has also developed a priorities list, such as good accessibility as well as the three-phase power that will be needed for the equipment, he said.
For accessibility, the new facility can’t be too high on a hill or down in a valley, said Bruno.
“And we need to keep it centrally located as well, which also makes it difficult because we’re limiting ourselves to the village district and that doesn’t give us as many options,” he said.
Bethlehem Ambulance, which is a part of the fire department, will be housed in the new facility.
The committee agreed that the building should also serve community members during times when shelter is needed, such as, for instance, in the event of an evacuation at the elementary school, said Bruno.
Anderson, too, suggested having space in the building for a training room, he said.
The training area at the existing fire station is cramped, has two fold-out tables, and is not functional in that respect, said Bruno.
“But you could have a much larger room with a divider and you could remove the divider and it’s twice the size,” he said. “You could use it for different purposes, but in emergencies can have a large space
That could also be useful in the event that a fire displaces a number of people, and the large space would allow the conference room to be converted into an emergency shelter, said Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board.
The committee has not yet discussed how to pay for the new building, said Bruno.
Once the location, footprint and other essentials are studied, renewable energy can also be looked at, he said.
