Bethlehem Committee Presents Proposed Plan For Town-Owned Transfer Station

On Monday, in a public hearing expected to be the first of many before voters make the final decision, the Bethlehem Transfer Station Committee presented its proposed plan for a town-owned transfer station.
In April, the Select Board authorized the committee to apply for a $309,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which, as part of the grant process, required the hearing, which outlined the plan for construction, what committee members said would be beneficial economic and environmental impacts, and the proposed funding.
While the board approved the grant application, it has not to date approved the committee’s proposed transfer station plan, said transfer station committee member Chris Jensen.
“There’s a lot more to a transfer station committee than finding a new site, which is no small feat,” said Jensen. “The overall goal has been reducing waste and continuing Bethlehem’s progress as an ever-greener community.”
Committee members, who enlisted Aries Engineering as the professional consultant to help with the USDA application and advance the project, have reached out to other towns about their transfer stations and have sought advice from the managers of other stations, he said.
The Bethlehem committee’s conclusion is that their recommended plan is a viable and common-sense one that will serve the town and environment without squandering taxpayer dollars, said Jensen.
“But the important thing is that it’s going to be up to the residents and the Select Board to decide whether this is the plan we should use,” he said. “If the town gets the grant, there’s time for public input and public hearings and a decision. And spending money for a new transfer station would require approval by the voters.”
A municipal transfer station would provide benefits for family budgets and for community businesses, would reduce what goes into landfills, would benefit local farms with food scraps for composting instead of land-filling scraps, and would produce revenues from recycling and other services that will help offset operational costs, said committee member Barry Zitser.
A town station would also increase the amount of recyclables that actually gets recycled because the sorting and cleaning occurring directly at the station would allow the town to sell those items, said committee member Julie Seely.
“Ultimately, the town benefits from what is recycled in the town rather than the town paying a vendor and the vendor getting the money for those recyclables,” she said. “We think it would actually help recycling.”
Currently, according to processors, about 25 percent of recyclables are land-filled because they are not properly cleaned, said Seely.
Another change would be Bethlehem re-implementing the pay-as-you-throw bags that nearly all surrounding towns use, she said.
The bags would be tax-neutral, remove free riders who live out of town but “smuggle” waste into town for free disposal, create an incentive for people to recycle and minimize waste, find other outlets for textiles and other items, and reduce costs for residents, said Seely.
“We had pay-as-you-throw before, and as soon as we went to pay-as -you-throw, the amount of waste being disposed of at the transfer station decreased significantly,” she said.
The proposed site is on town-owned land along Route 116, between Wing Road and the Whitefield town line.
It was used as a town transfer station for about half a year in 2011.
Operations ended after Bethlehem entered into a settlement agreement and used the transfer station at the NCES landfill.
But with the landfill expected to reach capacity and close after 2026, committee members said Bethlehem will need a new transfer station once current NCES trash collection and disposal services end.
Curbside pickup by third-party contractors is too expensive and the use of neighboring transfer stations is a short-term solution with unknown availability and costs, they said.
While other locations have been studied, much site work has already been done on the Route 116 property and the state driveway permit and regulatory approvals have already been granted, said committee member Andrea Bryant.
“It’s cost-efficient because we already own the land,” said Bryant. “There’s enough land there to have all the things that a well-functioning transfer station would have, a spot for composting, for recyclables, a building that would house an office and swap shop [to exchange free items for reuse], and a bail room to put all the recyclables.”
The plan also calls for a compactor truck that would serve two needs, one, to compact waste, and two, to haul it to the Mt. Carberry landfill about 40 miles away, she said.
With transportation costs to landfills recently doubling and machinery costs of compacting also rising, Zitser the compactor truck is an innovative way to save Bethlehem money.
While the station will be done in phases to ensure that every dollar is being prudently spent, it will still be fully modern after the first phase is completed, said Zitser.
In all, the town is looking at a total first-phase transfer station build-out and equipment cost of $885,000, with $309,000 coming from the USDA grant, if awarded, and $244,000 already saved by the town in a capital reserve fund.
“If we get the grant, more than 60 percent of it is paid for,” said Zitser.
Currently, just under $332,000 is the balance needed to be funded, but some of that could be funded through additional grants, said committee member Nancy Strand, who also serves on the Select Board.
The goal is to have the transfer station make up less than 3 percent of the town’s municipal budget, she said.
The estimated total first-year operating budget is $193,000, but estimated revenues for the first year to offset that cost are $119,000, making for a net budget impact of $74,000, said Strand.
“We can also work on plans for people with disabilities who might have trouble getting their trash and recyclables to the transfer station,” said Strand, who cited as one example the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.
After the 40-minute hearing, several residents spoke, all of them in favor and some thanking the committee for its work. No one spoke in opposition to the proposal.
The committee will continue to accept questions and input from residents, said Strand.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.