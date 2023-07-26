Unless a buyer with deep pockets comes along, the Bethlehem Country Club will close on Oct. 28, at the end of the 2023 season, and not reopen in 2024.

On Wednesday, Kim Koprowski outlined the reasons for closing the 18-hole golf course that has been in operation since 1898 (when it began as a 9-hole course) and was owned by the town for seven decades before she and her husband, Mark, assumed ownership in November 2020.

