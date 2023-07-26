Unless a buyer with deep pockets comes along, the Bethlehem Country Club will close on Oct. 28, at the end of the 2023 season, and not reopen in 2024.
On Wednesday, Kim Koprowski outlined the reasons for closing the 18-hole golf course that has been in operation since 1898 (when it began as a 9-hole course) and was owned by the town for seven decades before she and her husband, Mark, assumed ownership in November 2020.
“I had some interested buyers, but the problem is it’s still not showing any profit,” she said. “It’s a bit of a money pit and, unfortunately, I think it would probably take ten years to get it to where it might make a little bit of a profit … It won’t reopen next spring, not unless somebody steps in. They will have to have some deep pockets because it still needs a lot of work.”
While membership has increased each year since the Koprowksis have owned the BCC, operational costs have also increased, much investment is still needed, and this summer’s rains have led to some damaged greens, diminished business, and thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
Koprowksi, who last week made the decision to close, said she can no longer continue to put in the long hours managing the club, which has cut into her time running her goat farm, spending time with her family, and making time for other personal pursuits.
“I’ve been so exhausted all summer,” she said. “I waffled back and forth and gone back and forth emotionally all summer. I love working with my crew and have the best crew.”
But a large number of factors led to the decision, she said.
A big cost increase would involve the BCC’s 50 golf carts, the lease for which runs out later this year.
Kim and Mark took over the town’s lease, with payments that have been about $2,600 a month.
But after November those payments would nearly double, to $4,800 a month.
“And that was one of the better deals,” said Koprowski.
Electric golf carts would add $2,000 to the monthly increase, and buying used carts, depending on the condition, would cost anywhere from $2,500 to $7,000 per cart, she said.
“It’s just cost-prohibitive to do that,” said Koprowski.
The property encompassing more than 100 acres at Main and Prospect streets is assessed by the town at about $1.3 million, a figure that Koprowski said she and Mark, who have invested much money of their own into clubhouse and greens improvements, cannot budge on.
“The land is worth far more than as a country club,” she said.
Part of the Koprowskis’ agreement in purchasing the property from the town was to keep the BCC a golf course for a minimum of five years, a term that has two years remaining and expires around the start of 2025.
If no buyer comes along in the meantime, Koprowski said she and Mark have some ideas kicking around, one of which has been to develop a part of the property with stay-and-play cabins.
“We probably need to sell it or develop it tastefully,” she said.
Koprowski has already let some country club members know about the decision to close.
The plan, though, is to keep the El Mirador Restaurante in the clubhouse open, including through the winter, and to continue the disc golf operation if Koprowski can keep up with that.
“The restaurant will continue and there won’t be any change there, and as long as we continue to own it, we will do more upkeep on that building,” she said. “We’ve done that this year, replaced all the carpeting on the deck and replaced rotted wood. If we continue to own it going forward, we will continue to do some of that.”
Currently, she runs a staff of about ten and has 105 paying members, a number that has grown from a membership of about 80 to 85 when the town last owned it.
Membership dues, which run about $1,500 to $2,000 annually, are an important part of revenue at the beginning of the season, she said.
As the season progresses, weekend visitors then generate a lot of revenue.
To celebrate the 125th anniversary of the BCC, a birthday tournament that will feature food trucks, prizes, and a grand prize of several Red Sox tickets will be held on Aug. 19.
“It will be a fun day,” said Koprowski.
The golf business, before the COVID-19 pandemic, was beginning to fade, and where it goes in the future is anyone’s guess, she said.
While it was a tough decision to close, one that came last Wednesday after a rough day and tears that night, Koprowski said it was the right decision.
“It did do what I wanted it to do,” she said. “It did grow, it did improve, but more than the work, it’s a lot of money. I’m unfortunately content with my decision. I have the best crew. Getting to work with them and learning what I did was a fantastic experience. It made up for all of the other stuff. I don’t have any regrets about it. It was a lot of work, but a lot of fun, and I’ve learned a lot. And I got to meet a lot of nice people.”
After the BCC, located at 1901 Main St., opened to the public in 1898, Donald Ross, a Scottish architect and golf course designer, was enlisted in 1909 to redesign and expand the golf course to 18 holes.
That made the BCC the first “Donald Ross” golf course in New Hampshire to be designed by Ross.
In 1949, the town bought the BCC, and with a number of managers and Select Board liaisons through seven decades, owned and operated it until the 2020 purchase by the Koprowskis.
