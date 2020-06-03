COVID-19 has closed Bethlehem’s summer day camp for kids for the entire 2020 season and has canceled the summer gazebo concert series, a popular draw for local residents and visitors, for at least the month of June.
A summer opening of the playground and tennis and basketball courts remains up in the air.
The recommendation to cancel camp for the season was made during Monday’s Bethlehem Board of Selectmen’s meeting by Bethlehem Recreation Director Tim Fleury.
The board voted unanimously to close camp, and the recommendation to close, Fleury said Tuesday, was a difficult but right one under the circumstances.
“We’re canceling it for the summer just due to the fact we share the space with the school and there is no way to assure who is going in and out,” he said.
There is also no way to keep facilities 100-percent sanitized and the recreation department feels there are too many unknown factors as the pandemic continues, he said.
“With our special programs, it doesn’t make sense to have them open and we want to err on the side of caution and not put our kids, staff, and community at risk and in an unsafe situation,” said Fleury.
Bethlehem’s recreation department is also taking guidance from the governor’s recommendation on day camps that was released on Friday, he said.
Gatherings of 10 or more people are still prohibited in New Hampshire.
Before the pandemic, Bethlehem’s summer day camp had been scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 24 to Aug. 16.
Camp includes a summer reading program, swim lessons, field trips, youth golf and other activities.
“The safety of the participants, staff, and community takes priority in this situation,” Fleury said in a later statement to community members on the camp closure. “We know that this decision may make things difficult for families that rely on the program for their kids in the summer, which is why the select board and myself made this decision as soon as we had the updated guidance from the state.”
Outside of camp, other summer town events could go on, just not as early as usual.
“We decided to cancel the concerts for June and revisit them next week [at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting] after I go down and visit the space with the fire chief and see if we can keep social distance there,” said Fleury.
Also being discussed is whether to open the playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts on June 16.
That discussion will go to a selectmen’s meeting on June 15 and the decision will in large part be based on the current number of cases in the area, said Fleury.
“We wanted to wait a few weeks after the holiday weekend with the number of tourists to see how numbers are looking,” he said.
Currently, the number of active cases from Haverhill north to Pittsburg has decreased to one, in Lancaster, according to the latest numbers from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Although summer camp will be closed, the Bethlehem Recreation Department will not be idle this summer.
“We will be using this time to do routine maintenance on the recreation properties, catch up on deferred maintenance, and to take a hard look at the program and ways that we can improve it and grow it for the future,” said Fleury. “We look forward to the day when we can put this behind us, and the recreation department can resume normal operations.”
