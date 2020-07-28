Bethlehem:Developer Says Pandemic Delaying Landfill Gas-To-Energy Plant

(File photo by Robert Blechl)

Nearly three years after first being proposed and after several delays, the landfill gas-to-energy plant proposed for a parcel beside the Casella Waste Systems landfill in Bethlehem has been delayed again because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a project spokesman said last week.

During its meeting on July 22, the Bethlehem Planning Board, which approved the site plan, approved an extension request for the renewable natural gas facility at 593 Trudeau Road.

