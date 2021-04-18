Bethlehem Development Revives Traffic Safety Concerns Among Selectmen

One developing area of town has revived traffic safety concerns among Bethlehem selectmen, who are keeping open the option to write a letter to the state to see what can be done for pedestrian safety.
On March 31, the Bethlehem Planning Board approved the site plan for 12 new overnight cabins at Presidential Mountain Resort, along Route 302/Main Street, between Brook Road and Cherry Valley Road.
The cabins being installed on the north side of the road come in addition to the 15 cabins on the south side that were put up several years ago.
More cabins are planned in the coming years and more people are expected to be crossing the road.
During their meeting on Monday, the board brought up the topic of pedestrian safety and what might be done to reduce the odds of accidents.
“I know some concerns have been brought up throughout the past year or two on that location as it is,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman Gabe Boisseau. “It’s great to see a lot of folks in that area, but there’s a lot of pedestrian traffic in that area and a lot of cars that go through that area relatively quickly. It’s great to see the development, but it seems like there needs to be some kind of solution to help alleviate any concerns or dangers to pedestrians.”
Selectman Chris Jensen, who serves as an ex-officio on the planning board, said PMR owner, Yizchok Rudich is expected to respond to town planners with some ideas on safety.
Boisseau suggested sending a letter to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, an idea supported by Selectman Bruce Caplain.
“I think we should do something and be proactive,” said Caplain. “I think it’s great they are developing it. It adds to our tax base, it gets rid of any eyesore, and brings people to our town. But I don’t want them to be at risk either. On the other side of the road, they will be crossing to go to the pond and activities and whatnot. It would be good for us to be proactive in reaching out to the state to see if we can push them a little bit.”
Selectman Mary Moritz agreed but said the board should first speak with Rudich and see what his plan for safety is.
“Obviously, it’s in his best interest to see that his guests and clients are safe,” she said. “We can send a letter, but we want to make sure Mr. Rudich is aware and this might be redundant as he could already have a safety plan in place.”
In March, Rudich’s engineer, David Eckman, told planners that ideas include a crosswalk for pedestrians, a flashing yellow light, and a reduction in the speed limit, but with Route 302 being a state road, the state would drive any changes that occur there.
Currently, the speed limit along the segment of the road is 40 mph.
“I do want to make sure it’s on record that people drive fast going through there,” said Moritz. “We have in the past notified DOT of our concern and the speed limit, and their response to that was if we do a traffic study it could in fact increase the speed limit because people don’t follow the current speed limit, which seems absolutely ridiculous to me.”
Boisseau said he recalls a traffic safety letter the town received from the DOT that stated if motorists consistently drive above the speed limit, that could potentially result in the state increasing the speed limit.
Resident Cheryl Jensen agreed with the suggestion of not only putting a digital speed trailer in the area alerting drivers of their speed but also beefing up a police presence.
“I have not seen a police officer staked out there in a couple of years and I used to see it quite often,” she said. “That is another way to enforce the speed limit.”
Resident Chris Daly, who lives near PMR on Rocks Edge Road, where it comes in Miller’s Run Circle, also voiced concerns.
“The road I’m on is a dead-end road,” he said. “For some reason, the patrons of PMR take this right, come bombing in, go up the road and discover they’ve hit a dead-end, and come bombing out. This is a safety issue as well because we have kids out here, and I feel sometimes I can’t let my dogs out because I’m afraid people are going to hit them. This is a private road. This is a safety issue. I don’t know what’s causing this … It’s been happening for the last three years. I did contact them via email and got no response.”
Daly suggested improved signage to indicate PMR is not on his street, a suggestion supported by selectmen.
The board also considered a noise ordinance waiver from Rudich, the first such waiver request after selectmen approved a new noise ordinance for the town earlier this year.
The ordinance sets quiet hours between 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Rudich asked that the town allow him to begin construction on the cabins before 7 a.m., for about a month-long period.
But some selectmen said the exact length of time and the hour that construction would begin were vague, and Chris Jensen said the purpose of the ordinance is to protect residents from unreasonable noise and asked what’s the point of the ordinance if the board is going to be granting waivers.
Selectmen agreed that construction beginning at 7 a.m. and not earlier is reasonable and would not delay the construction time because work can continue past 7 p.m. now that the days are getting longer.
They voted 5-0 against granting the waiver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.