Bethlehem Development To Go Back Before Town Planners

Owing to uncertainties about ongoing work at Presidential Mountain Resort, currently Bethlehem’s most active development, the Bethlehem Select Board on Monday voted to put the issue before town planners to determine if new site plan approvals are needed.
At issue is an expansion of a recreation building and work on a new restaurant that is largely on the footprint of the old restaurant that operated decades ago by the shore of Miller Pond along Route 302.
“There’s an addition being put on a recreation building at Presidential Mountain Resort and it’s unclear whether it requires a site plan approval by the planning board,” Bethlehem Selectman Chris Jensen, ex-officio member of the planning board, said during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
There’s also a question about whether the roughly 600-square-foot recreation building expansion that will be used for prayer space for PMR guests for about eight weeks during the summer constitutes a change of use, he said.
“My guess is the owner thinks he’s done everything absolutely correct and that he doesn’t require a site plan review,” said Jensen. “But I’m also thinking it would be prudent to answer those questions and the best way to do it would be for PMR to go to the planning board and explain what exactly it is they’re doing and all of the details of what they’re doing. We can let the planning board decide.”
Planners can decide and settle the questions through a conceptual, where a project representative comes in to explain what’s being done and what’s planned, and with no huge expenses involved, he said.
“I just worry with it being up in the air that if somehow there’s a problem down the line it comes back and hits the Select Board, which I would prefer not to do,” he said.
Select Board member Veronica Morris said the addition to the community building might not constitute a change of use, as plenty of other community buildings in town have multi-functional space, but taking it to the planning board and letting planners decide if the work is in the clear seems like a very simple and cheap answer.
“Let our colleagues settle it,” said Jensen. “They can review whatever is there to review … It’s their job, it’s their area of expertise. I thought it would be helpful to the town if we got it settled by the people who are supposed to settle it.”
Morris said the Select Board received correspondence that was akin to an appeal.
It was an email from PMR owner Yizchok Rudich, who said the resort is a year-round, private facility and the community building is registered as such and remains listed as a public space for recreational use.
For the eight weeks during the summer it might be used as a place for PMR guests to pray, but it’s not a house of worship and the intent is to maintain it as a public gathering place for all types of events for the PMR resort, he said.
The Mikvah (an Orthodox Jewish ritual bath ceremony) will be private as well, only for the guests, and won’t be something year-round, said Rudich.
It could possibly run year-round as a hot tub spa in the future, he said.
“I am not looking for a Rabbi and I am not changing anything that would need any planning board,” Rudich wrote to the Select Board. “To put things in perspective, I would like to keep the activities and happenings in PMR confidential. The buildings are built to code and have all the legal and safety factors needed. This resort is a year-round resort and NOT targeted to a Jewish community.”
In reviewing the planning board minutes, Morris said the restaurant is one part of the project that does appear to constitute a change of use from what was originally proposed for the site.
“So everything else aside, that should go back to the planning board for review. … which I believe is what the planning board asked for and what prompted that letter to us,” she said.
That allows both issues to be addressed simultaneously, said Select Board member April Hibberd.
Jensen made a motion to instruct Jack Anderson, Bethlehem fire chief and interim town building inspector, to inform PMR that site-plan approval could be required, and since the work is already underway, that PMR provides the relevant information to planners no later than May 25, which is the planning board’s next meeting.
The motion passed 3-0 (two Select Board members were not present for Monday’s meeting).
The project did receive a building permit, which Morris said makes for a “disconnected process.”
“This is part of the problem,” said Hibberd. “Businesses get rushed, they want to get it done during the summer, but we can’t ignore our rules because of that. It’s not fair to the planning board either.”
Jensen said he believes that the restaurant part of the project, which calls for indoor dining, is not grandfathered in.
In speaking with former planning board member, Dan Lavoie, Jensen said the previous planning-board approval in 2015 was for a carry-out store and not a restaurant because they were aware of the parking issue.
During a conceptual in March, PMR Engineer David Eckman and Bethlehem planners spoke of what would be tight parking, just off of Route 302, at the restaurant.
“I don’t think it’s covered by the prior approval … because the use has clearly changed from the approval,” said Morris. “I got the impression that they were told they were going to need a site-plan review for that and they didn’t like that answer and that’s why we got the letter that we did. I would like to formally return that to the authority of the planning board.”
Jensen also made a motion to decline the request by PMR to bypass site-plan approval for the former restaurant. The motion passed 3-0.
