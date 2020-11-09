Bethlehem Elementary Reports Positive COVID Case

Hazel Hocking, left, in kindergarten at Bethlehem Elementary School, stands with her her mother, Margaret Hocking, in a show of appreciation for BES teachers and staff and Bethlehem's first responders who held a car parade for kids in April. An adult in the school tested positive this week for COVID-19, prompting the school to move to remote learning. (File Photo by Robert Blechl)

Bethlehem Elementary School has switched from in-person classes to remote learning because an adult in the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will go remote for the remainder of the week, according to a statement Monday from SAU 35 Superintendent Tari Thomas.

