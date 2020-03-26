BETHLEHEM — Teachers and staff members at Bethlehem Elementary School want their students to know they are loved.

On Wednesday afternoon, as the school enters another week of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, carloads of teachers who decorated their windows with messages that included “We Miss You,” “BES Students #1,” “Pre-K Rocks!” Hello Friends! Good To See You!” and “Spread Kindness” rolled down Main Street and other streets through town, with their friendly car honks and waves greeted by street-side students waving back.

