Bethlehem Elementary School teachers and staff on Wednesday made their way down Main Street, pictured here, and other streets through Bethlehem in a parade for students during the school's closure because of COVID-19.(Photo by Robert Blechl)
Leading by example. Before they set out on a parade through the town of Bethlehem for their students, Bethlehem Elementary School teachers and staff demonstrated the social distancing guidelines, 6 feet apart, to help keep COVID-19 at bay.(Photo by Robert Blechl)
Cameron MacKinnon, second-grade student at Bethlehem Elementary School, and Isabelle Boomhower, freshman at Profile School, wave to Bethlehem Elementary School teachers on Wednesday as the teachers made their way down Main Street in their cars in a parade for students during the school closure because of COVID-19. Also waving, from the driver's seat, is parent Angela MacKinnon. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Sara Cascadden, Bethlehem Elementary School reading specialist, outfitted her car with Minnie Mouse for a parade through Bethlehem on Wednesday for the school's students. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
BETHLEHEM — Teachers and staff members at Bethlehem Elementary School want their students to know they are loved.
On Wednesday afternoon, as the school enters another week of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, carloads of teachers who decorated their windows with messages that included “We Miss You,” “BES Students #1,” “Pre-K Rocks!” Hello Friends! Good To See You!” and “Spread Kindness” rolled down Main Street and other streets through town, with their friendly car honks and waves greeted by street-side students waving back.
