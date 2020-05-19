BETHLEHEM - Weighing public safety during the pandemic and the high likelihood of lost revenues, the town recreation director recommended to keep the town pool closed for the summer of 2020.
During their meeting on Monday, selectmen agreed, and voted 5-0 to keep it closed for the 2020 season because of the coronavirus.
“It was my reluctant suggestion that we close it this summer,” said Bethlehem recreation director Tim Fleury.
But the times call for it, as do new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that were issued Monday morning for municipal pools and large, government-run pools, he said.
“I would have full confidence in my staff and myself to … operate, and we’ve done that in the past, whether it’s swim lessons or pool parties or some sort of summer programming or pool programming,” said Fleury. “We were able to make it work. I don’t feel that this would be the time to try to do that when it concerns public health.”
And in looking at the facilities, such as the age of the locker room and comfort station and dimensions of the deck surrounding the pool, Fleury said he and aquatics coordinator Lisa Jacobs don’t feel there’s enough space to properly keep social distancing and maintain the the number of pool patrons that would make sense to keep the pool open.
“The other issue we had is we have a young staff this year,” he said. “We would have a brand new lifeguard this year. With younger staff and older facilities, we feel it would be tough to have our staff both monitor patrons swimming in the pool … and have to monitor patrons maintaining social distancing. The no touching rules and hygiene rules, it can be done, however, in our situation, I don’t believe I can 100 percent say it could be done at our pool. When it comes public health, I’m definitely more conservative … I don’t believe that we will be able to safely operate this summer.”
As for the pool budget and revenues, the town of Bethlehem is budgeted for $56,000 to operate the pool, a budget similar to last year that brought in $14,500 in revenue, said Fleury.
“If we were to operate this summer, the expenses would go up slightly due to additional sanitizers and supplies to purchase, however, it sounds like we would be reimbursed because it’s COVID-related,” he said.
However, a reduction in the number of swimmers would ultimately decrease revenues, he said.
“Conservatively, we’re looking at $32,000 to $35,000 in savings if we were to not operate this summer,” said Fleury. “I would still be doing maintenance on the facilities during the summer, so next year we can operate at larger capacity.”
2020 would be a good year to get ahead on large projects that have already been budgeted for, he said.
“It’s unfortunate, but I think it’s the smart thing to do,” said Selectman Chris Jensen.
Also agreeing with Fleury about closing the town pool was Bethlehem resident Chris Wilkins, who is also the director of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department.
“As a taxpayer and resident, it’s going to suck not letting the kids in the pool, but this is the right choice to close for the season,” said Wilkins.
And for the pool at Remich Park in Littleton, the same discussions are happening about safety, revenue loss, and scheduling, he said.
During the Littleton Parks and Recreation Commission meeting todayWilkins said he will make the same recommendation to keep the Littleton pool closed for the 2020 season.
With staffing and equipment requirements, Littleton would possibly be operating at a loss if its pool were to open this summer, he said.
