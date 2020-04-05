BETHLEHEM — For the health of its citizens, the town is getting the message out about coronavirus – practice social distancing and stay at home if sick to protect yourself and others.

On Saturday afternoon until just before sundown, Bethlehem fire engines 1 and 2, their sides draped with banners, spent 3 1/2 hours crisscrossing the town while tapping some friendly sirens.

