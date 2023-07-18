Bethlehem Fire Chief, Regional Fire Leader To Retire From Full-Time Service
Buy Now

Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson, pictured here in 2018 when he was honored for 50 years of service to the town of Bethlehem.

After serving the town of Bethlehem for more than 50 years, including nearly a decade and a half as the full-time fire chief, Jack Anderson, a twin state leader in the fire service, is making the shift to becoming a part-time chief.

Anderson announced his decision in a statement read by the Select Board during the board’s meeting on Monday, and he said part of the reasoning behind the plan is because the fire service is increasingly shifting toward emergency medical services and he wants Bethlehem to have a stronger EMS.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments