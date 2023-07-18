Bethlehem Fire Chief, Regional Fire Leader To Retire From Full-Time Service

After serving the town of Bethlehem for more than 50 years, including nearly a decade and a half as the full-time fire chief, Jack Anderson, a twin state leader in the fire service, is making the shift to becoming a part-time chief.
Anderson announced his decision in a statement read by the Select Board during the board’s meeting on Monday, and he said part of the reasoning behind the plan is because the fire service is increasingly shifting toward emergency medical services and he wants Bethlehem to have a stronger EMS.
“With my retirement as full-time chief, it will free up some resources that will be used to enhance our ambulance service and hopefully lay the groundwork for a stronger EMS going forward,” he said.
Anderson stepped into the fire chief role in 1996 and went to a full-time position in 2010 following a town meeting vote.
The plan is for Anderson to retire at the end of July, take the month of August off, and return in September as the part-time fire chief and continue in his role as emergency management director.
In addition to serving as full-time fire chief and emergency management director, Anderson, 75, a native of Wells River, has served as Bethlehem’s assistant building inspector and assistant health inspector, two positions that will be filled by someone else.
Per New Hampshire Retirement System rules, Anderson will have to separate from town employment for 28 days before returning as part-time chief.
To cover Anderson’s absence, Brian Charland, the current assistant fire chief, will be promoted to deputy chief, which will give Charland the authority to act on the chief’s behalf.
When Anderson returns, he will be limited to working no more than 1,352 hours a year, per another NHRS rule.
Beginning in September, both Anderson and Charland will serve in part-time capacities.
“I love my job as your fire chief and have enjoyed every minute of it for 27 years, 13 of which have been full-time,” said Anderson. “I hope to continue part-time for a number of years, but hopefully I will be able to spend a little time with my family and do some things I enjoy. It has been an honor to serve the town of Bethlehem in many capacities, but especially as your fire chief.”
He spoke of the changing nature of the first-responder service.
“Our ambulance service is expanding with more personnel and training at this time,” said Anderson. “The state as a whole is experiencing a shortage of trained personnel for the EMS community, and in some cases, this has resulted in a huge increase in costs to provide adequate coverage for medical services. It is my hope that this move will enable us to adjust and fine-tune our EMS into the foreseeable future.”
Littleton-Franconia EMS Agreement
During the Littleton Select Board’s meeting on Monday, the board voted 3-0 to accept $600,000 from the town of Franconia to hire four new firefighter-EMTs, as part of the EMS agreement between the two towns.
In 2022, Littleton and Franconia entered into a contract after Franconia’s Life Squad, which was formally disbanded in January, saw a steep drop-off in membership that effectively rendered it unable to function.
The new EMTs will be based out of the Littleton Fire Rescue fire station in Littleton.
During their meeting on May 24, the Littleton Select Board agreed to hire the four people based on what would be a longer-term contract, with Franconia paying for the added personnel going forward.
The contract that the Littleton Select Board voted to renew on May 24 extends to March 31, 2024, with the option for a longer-term contract if the agreement works for both parties. If it doesn’t work out and the funding is not there, the four new positions will be eliminated.
While a line in the agreement refers to four additional firefighters, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said the word “firefighter” is the terminology used in the system for the employees.
“We are not providing a firefighter service for the town of Franconia,” he said. “It’s just for the EMS.”
Franconia has its own fire department and Littleton is not looking to replace or subsidize it and is not hiring firefighters for Franconia, he said.
The southern boundary of Franconia extends to about the Lafayette Campground in Franconia Notch.
“If we get called for a medical call within the geographical boundaries of Franconia, then they are responsible for that cost,” said LFR Chief Chad Miller.
