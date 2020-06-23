BETHLEHEM — The new management firm taking over the former Arlington Signature Hotel that has been renamed The Chandler at White Mountains has big vision that includes future ownership and a 10-year plan.
“Most of the community has been excited and welcoming,” said Gerry Fowler, general manager of the Chandler, which is one of the two latest hotels under the Massachusetts-based Giri Hotel Management Group. “It will take a lot of years, but we will be putting a lot of money into this place. We are looking forward to being in the community … We want to be involved - the key word is community.”
The hotel opened last week, at the required 50-percent capacity because the pandemic.
Fowler was not authorized to release specific details about plans or any new feature that will be added to the 65-room hotel, but did say the plan, in addition to it looking a decade down the road, includes near-term improvements, such as changing the lobby to make it more inviting.
“It has the bones, it just needs the love,” he said. “We want it to have a ‘home away from home’ feel.”
Opened in 2016 to primarily serve the Orthodox Jewish community, the kosher restaurant and kosher food offerings served up until now will end and no longer be part of the mix.
Remarketing will be big part of the plan, said Fowler.
In the last two weeks, Giri bought two new hotels, bringing the company’s total number under ownership and management to 36, he said.
Although specifics about the plan for the property in Bethlehem and how many people the hotel might employ in the near and long terms are not currently available, Giri is looking to have a fuller vision by the end of 2020.
“Giri is managing the hotel for next one year and we will decide the next steps toward the end of year,” said Kristen Ryan, spokesperson for the company. “The hotel is in great shape and we are making minor changes to improve guest satisfaction. We are open for business for all types of clients and are staffing based on occupancy.”
Giri manages hotels across New England, in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire, and has some under the well-known hotel names of Best Western, Comfort Inn, Fairfield Inn, Quality Inn, Days Inn, and others.
The Chandler at White Mountains, located at 30 Arlington St., at the top of Long Hill off Main Street/Route 302, has a gym, pool, tea room, children’s area, restaurant, and tea room.
It is currently owned by Arlington Signature Hotel LLC, whose registered agent is Joel Strulovic, whose family owned the former Arlington Hotel, on adjacent Main Street property, that was torn down in 2015 after years mounting structural and other deficiencies.
That former hotel building, going by other names before being called the Arlington, was built in 1876.
