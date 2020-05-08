BETHLEHEM — During a pandemic, the logic is that demand would outstrip food and necessities sought by those in need.
But in Bethlehem, the generosity of residents and organizations has led to a town food pantry that is flush with food, at a time when it has seen a sharp drop in those who have relied on it.
“We are food pantry rich right now - with food and money,” said April Hibberd, administrative assistant and welfare director for the town of Bethlehem. “Our community has been so kind with so many donations. The problem is our food pantry traffic has slowed way down.”
Before the pandemic, an average of about 30 Bethlehem households would use the pantry.
“Now, we’ve been averaging maybe 10 households a month, “said Hibberd.
It’s the first time the pantry, located in the town office building that has been closed during the coronavirus shutdown, has experienced such high supply and low demand.
“I think the problem is partly because the building is closed and people can’t just show up at the scheduled time,” said Hibberd. “I hate the thought that there are people out there who need it and are not utilizing it, because we certainly have plenty.”
The town wants residents in need to know that food, toiletries and other items are still available, and since the pandemic they’ve compiled a list of volunteers willing to deliver them right to porches and doorsteps.
“A lot of people are just constantly donating,” she said. “In times like these, it’s almost like people have a need to do something. Money is constantly being sent to us … We want to let people know that we appreciate the kindness of the community.”
That challenge with a stocked pantry, though, is that it’s difficult to know where to direct the resources, said Hibberd.
On Friday, town officials in the town newsletter said the pantry is comfortably funded and additional donations are not needed at the present time and those who want to help in other ways can contact Hibberd for alternatives.
Donors giving food have included the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New Hampshire Food Bank, local businesses and organizations, and individual residents.
“Everybody donates food, so many people in town,”she said.
The town picked up its latest food shipment, chicken, that came from the USDA and that now has the pantry freezers full.
“We have no more room in our freezers,” she said. “Our freezers are stocked full.”
The Bethlehem Food Pantry has had non-residents use it because when it receives food from the USDA, the town can’t restrict out-of-towners and it won’t, but it won’t deliver to non-residents, said Hibberd.
Perhaps not all residents realize what the town can now do during the pandemic, she said - deliver food to homes.
“I have a list of volunteers who want to help and are ready to do whatever we need, and some will check in with me every few days,” she said. “They want to do something and we have the ability to get people food.”
Created since the pandemic, the volunteer list for deliveries has grown to 15 to 20 people.
“Yesterday, I had someone who requested something we don’t have at the pantry,” said Hibberd. “We have debit card for the fund and I went to the store and got them what they wanted. We can do that. If they need items that we don’t have, we can get them, if they need garbage bags, shampoo, cat food, baby food, diapers, or if they have a special dietary need, because we have the funds.”
If residents are worried about human contact and possible spread of the virus from a delivery, they can rest assured that deliveries will be brought to a porch or front step without contact, said Hibberd.
“There is no interaction,” she said.
The pantry maximizes its space and has shelving for food, four freezers, a refrigerator, and a regular refrigerator freezer.
Because the town building remains closed to the public, those in need can call or text Hibberd’s cell number, 603-307-4177 to arrange for a box to either be picked up outside the town building, at 2155 Main St., or delivered by a volunteer and left on the steps of a residence if they live in Bethlehem.
Hibberd can also be reached at admin@bethlehem.nh.org.
“We have so much to give,” she said. “We can also help with items we don’t have in our pantry with the funds we have.”
