Bethlehem-Franconia Eyeing New Grant To Help Fund Safe Routes To Schools

The towns of Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem (making up a nonprofit called Tri-Town Bicycle) have been certified a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. (Contributed image)
The Bethlehem Select Board has signed off on a letter of support for a $50,000 grant that will go toward Safe Routes To Schools, a two-town project that has been several years in the works to connect Bethlehem and Franconia and schools within them along roads and bicycle trails.
During their meeting on Monday, the board agreed to support the letter for the $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program, which is part of a $25 million pot from T-Mobile to help jump-start projects and strengthen communities in 500 rural towns during the next five years.
Congressionally Directed Spending will cover 80 percent of the Safe Routes To Schools project and T-Mobile will cover about half of the remaining 20 percent.
The SRTS route will go from Bethlehem’s town center along Main Street, up a segment of Lewis Hill Road, and down South Road, where it will connect to the trails to Profile School and then continue down the road before jumping back on the trails by Ski Hearth Farm and eventually connecting with the existing bicycle trails in Franconia, said Selectman Bruce Caplain, founder of Tri-Town Bicycle.
“The idea is that it will get Bethlehem and Franconia connected by a bike path that includes the schools,” said said Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board.
The town is the fiscal sponsor for the Congressionally Directed Spending request and Tri-Town Bicycle will be the fiscal sponsor for the T-Mobile grant.
“I really commend Tri-Town for finding the money,” said Bethlehem Select Board member Nancy Strand. “That’s hard to do and you guys did a great job with that.”
The board voted 4-0 to provide the letter of support, with Caplain abstaining because of his involvement with Tri-Town Bicycle, which encompasses the towns of Bethlehem, Franconia, and Littleton.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will administer the project as a Congressionally Directed Spending request, said Caplain.
The goal is to have a bicycle lane along Bethlehem’s Main Street, which is being explored this week through a temporary pop-up bicycle lane project that seeks to slow vehicular traffic and determine how best to make a bike lane safe, he said.
On Friday, Caplain said total Congressionally Directed Spending request grant received is for about $420,000, for which Safe Routes to School needs to match 20 percent, or about $105,000.
“Close to half of that amount has been raised through private sources and Safe Routes is hoping that the T-Mobile grant will fill the gap,” he said.
The route going from downtown Bethlehem to downtown Franconia will be mostly on trails and the remainder on roads, said Caplain.
“The trail would be open year round as the intention is to groom them in the winter and therefore they’ll be accessible to bikers, runners, walkers, snowshoers, and skiers as well as adaptive riders,” he said.
With the Congressionally Directed Spending being administered through NHDOT, the timeline for project completion will follow the DOT’s guidelines, but is expected to be completed within three years, said Caplain.
Angela Figallo-McShane, physical education teacher at SAU 35, remains the driving force and leader behind the project.
