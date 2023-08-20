Bethlehem-Franconia Eyeing New Grant To Help Fund Safe Routes To Schools

The towns of Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem (making up a nonprofit called Tri-Town Bicycle) have been certified a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. (Contributed image)

The Bethlehem Select Board has signed off on a letter of support for a $50,000 grant that will go toward Safe Routes To Schools, a two-town project that has been several years in the works to connect Bethlehem and Franconia and schools within them along roads and bicycle trails.

During their meeting on Monday, the board agreed to support the letter for the $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program, which is part of a $25 million pot from T-Mobile to help jump-start projects and strengthen communities in 500 rural towns during the next five years.

